ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Fair Tax Act, Explained: What to Know About the Republican Plan for a National Sales Tax, Decentralized IRS

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Child Tax Credit: You Could Get Up $2K in Your Taxes. Find Out If You're Eligible

This tax season might look at little different for some filers, but especially those who qualify for the child tax credit. While last year saw returns rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, another change is in store for this year. Tax filing season is officially underway, with both state governments...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NBC Los Angeles

Biden Administration Plans to End Covid Public Health Emergency in May

The White House, in a statement Monday, said it would terminate on May 11 both the public health and national emergencies declared in response to Covid. The Trump administration first issued the emergency declarations in early 2020. The Biden administration plans to end the Covid public health emergency this spring,...
NBC Los Angeles

The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy