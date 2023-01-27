Missing teen was last seen in area of Roosevelt Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting in a Buffalo convenience store, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Rickey Bryant, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2022. Officials say around […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in the city, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Steven L. Tyler, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in December 2022. Officials say that at […]
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown community is coming together to help a family who lost their loved one in a head-on car crash on I-86 this past weekend. People are rallying to help the Town family after 57-year-old Todd Town died when a car driving the wrong way on I-86 collided with his pickup […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of the college student who was stabbed to death on the campus of University at Buffalo last October is suing the school as well as Buffalo State College, according to court documents. The family of Tyler Lewis, who was a student at Buffalo State, says that the schools “failed […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been three agonizing months for the family of Tyler Lewis. The 19-year-old was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo’s North Campus on October 14. His family tells us Lewis was a ray of light and a smart guy. The 19-year-old was a SUNY Buffalo State student studying business […]
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to leaving a fatal hit-and-run last fall, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday. Authorities say 59-year-old David Draper admitted to striking and killing 61-year-old Barry Tierney while he was riding a bike on Lewiston Road in Lewiston on September 11, 2022. He left the […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning for killing a bicyclist, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Zaire Pittman, formerly of Cheektowaga, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to the following charges: -Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, one count-Driving while ability impaired by a drug, […]
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown Monday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, detectives searched the lower apartment at 144 Park Street and located two individuals inside, along with 11 grams of fentanyl and a large amount of packaging materials. Police say charges regarding this address are forthcoming. Detectives also searched the upper apartment at 116 Park Street and located two individuals, 22-year-old Karielys Reyes and a two-year-old child. Police also seized 505 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. They also noted that the apartment was in "deplorable" condition, primarily from animal excretions. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where she is being held pending arraignment on a charge of endangering the welfare of child. Police say the toddler was turned over to a family member. At the same time, Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foote Avenue near Jamestown High School. 21-year-old Jamere Maisonet, who was listed on the search warrant, was taken into custody. Maisonet will be facing federal charges, which will be announced at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Jamestown Fire Department.
