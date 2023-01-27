ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

More Banana Boat Sunscreens Recalled Over Benzene Findings

A nationwide recall of Banana Boat sunscreen has been expanded because traces of benzene were found in an additional batch, the manufacturer has announced. The voluntary recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 originally encompassed three batches, according to Edgewell Personal Care Company. There are now four in all.

