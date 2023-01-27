Read full article on original website
Related
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
NBC Los Angeles
More Banana Boat Sunscreens Recalled Over Benzene Findings
A nationwide recall of Banana Boat sunscreen has been expanded because traces of benzene were found in an additional batch, the manufacturer has announced. The voluntary recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 originally encompassed three batches, according to Edgewell Personal Care Company. There are now four in all.
Comments / 0