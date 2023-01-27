ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cactus, TX

Meth, cocaine, cash found in Cactus, resulting in 1 arrest

By Alana Edgin, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
CACTUS — More than 400 grams of methamphetamine found along with cash and other narcotics resulted in one arrest after a cross-county investigation, according to a Dumas Police Department news release.

About 1:30 p.m. Friday, multiple law enforcement organizations executed a search warrant on a large lot and several buildings at 301 N. Highway 287 in Cactus. During the investigation, investigators found $7,500, 444.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 164 grams of suspected cocaine, the release stated.

Investigators arrested and booked Victoria Fierro De Solis, 66, into the Moore County Jail on counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance — penalty group 1 or 1B, a first-degree felony; and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.

Law enforcement involved in the investigation included the Dumas Police Department, Moore County Sheriff's Office, Potter County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Rick Pippins, chief of Dumas police, thanked the community for their assistance in this and other investigations. He also encouraged the public to immediately report "any information regarding the possession, distribution or sale of narcotics."

