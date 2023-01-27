Read full article on original website
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
Tennessee fairs celebrated with awards
TENNESSEE FAIRS WERE PRESENTED WITH TOP HONORS AT THE 101st TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS ANNUAL CONVENTION. THE MEETING WAS HELD RECENTLY IN MURFREESBORO. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS PRESENTED AWARDS TO THE BEST COUNTY, REGIONAL AND STATE AGRICULTURAL FAIRS OF THE 2022 SEASON. FORTY-NINE FAIRS INCLUDING MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RECEIVED THE AWARD OF MERIT BASED ON AGRICULTURE, EDUCATIONAL VALUE, OVERALL OPERATIONS AND THE PROMOTION OF LOCAL INTEREST AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT. LINCOLN COUNTY RECEIVED MOST IMPROVED IN DIVISION AA AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECEIVED FIRST RUNNER UP FOR DIVISION AAA. THE STATEWIDE FAIR SHOWCASE OFFERED PRIZE MONEY AND AWARDS IN 40 CATEGORIES. IN ITS 24th YEAR, THE COMPETITION DREW 511 ENTRIES FROM 39 FAIRS.
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship
(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe
Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Two Rutherford County Deputies Earn Medal of Valor for Arresting Murder Suspect
Two Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies earned the Medal of Valor for risking their lives when arresting a suspect accused of killing a Robertson County deputy. SWAT Sgt. Jonathan McGee and Deputy Kyle Grisham exposed themselves to great risk when they arrested the suspect wanted for murdering Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savannah Puckett.
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on E. Brainerd, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon. It happened off East Brainerd Road. CPD says the man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect vehicle stayed on-scene. No report of charges have been filed at this...
UPDATED: Saturday Brought Protest to Murfreesboro, Highlighting Transgender Surgery Among the Teenage Community and More
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS was at the "Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally" on Saturday (01/28/2023). The event was held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza in front of the City Hall. While there was no official crowd count, the number of those in attendance appeared to be between 500 and 1,000 people....
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
New Hours for Tullahoma Drug Take Back Box
The Tullahoma Police Department has announced new hours for accepting unused or expired medications at their Drug Take Back Box. You can drop off your medications Monday – Friday, 8 am – 7 pm. The drop box will not be available on Saturday or Sunday at the department.
Doctor and Sons Arrested after Assault Investigation in Warren County
According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, on Wednesday, Sergeant Tyler Glenn responded to the lobby of the Sheriff’s office to take an assault report. The victim gave a detailed statement about the incident that took place in her home. After further investigation, Dr. Wendall McAbee, as well as...
Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
'Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally' draws opposing crowds in Murfreesboro
Chants, drumming and whistles could be heard in downtown Murfreesboro during an event surrounding transgender youth. It brought both sides of the debate to Civic Plaza.
Search Ends in Tragedy
The body of Edith Anderson has been found, according to Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder. “She was located Thursday, Jan. 19 in the woods near Clouse Hill Road,” said Wilder, who says the discovery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and identification was made through items found. “She had all her personal items on her. She had all her jewelry, debit cards, identification – all that.”
