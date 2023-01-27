ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

radio7media.com

Tennessee fairs celebrated with awards

TENNESSEE FAIRS WERE PRESENTED WITH TOP HONORS AT THE 101st TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS ANNUAL CONVENTION. THE MEETING WAS HELD RECENTLY IN MURFREESBORO. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS PRESENTED AWARDS TO THE BEST COUNTY, REGIONAL AND STATE AGRICULTURAL FAIRS OF THE 2022 SEASON. FORTY-NINE FAIRS INCLUDING MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RECEIVED THE AWARD OF MERIT BASED ON AGRICULTURE, EDUCATIONAL VALUE, OVERALL OPERATIONS AND THE PROMOTION OF LOCAL INTEREST AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT. LINCOLN COUNTY RECEIVED MOST IMPROVED IN DIVISION AA AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECEIVED FIRST RUNNER UP FOR DIVISION AAA. THE STATEWIDE FAIR SHOWCASE OFFERED PRIZE MONEY AND AWARDS IN 40 CATEGORIES. IN ITS 24th YEAR, THE COMPETITION DREW 511 ENTRIES FROM 39 FAIRS.
TENNESSEE STATE
lafamilytravel.com

A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee

Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
MONTEAGLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship

(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Local County Fairs Earn Awards

MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe

Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
KAT Adventures

The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of

Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
SPENCER, TN
On Target News

New Hours for Tullahoma Drug Take Back Box

The Tullahoma Police Department has announced new hours for accepting unused or expired medications at their Drug Take Back Box. You can drop off your medications Monday – Friday, 8 am – 7 pm. The drop box will not be available on Saturday or Sunday at the department.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Search Ends in Tragedy

The body of Edith Anderson has been found, according to Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder. “She was located Thursday, Jan. 19 in the woods near Clouse Hill Road,” said Wilder, who says the discovery occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and identification was made through items found. “She had all her personal items on her. She had all her jewelry, debit cards, identification – all that.”
TRACY CITY, TN

