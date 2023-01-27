Read full article on original website
Bobbi Jo Blomlie
WATSEKA— Bobbi Jo Blomlie, 37, of Watseka, IL and formerly of Kankakee, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Born Aug.13, 1985 in Oak Lawn, IL, Bobbi Jo was a daughter of Loretta (Gunn) Talley and Charles Blomlie, Sr. She was raised in the Kankakee area and worked as a private caregiver. Bobbi enjoyed everything summer and took pleasure in boating and jet skiing. She loved taking her kids to the theme and amusement parks and was always up for checking out a garage sale. Bobbi enjoyed music, social media and cooking, and was great with technology and on computers.
JoAnne Peters
COAL CITY— JoAnne Peters, 90, of Coal City, died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023 at Morris Hospital. Born Feb. 17, 1932 in Big Stone Gap, WV, JoAnne was a daughter of Henry and Bernice (Barker) Watters. She was raised in Braidwood and Coal City, and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1950. On Sept. 2, 1950, JoAnne married George Thomas Peters in the Coal City United Methodist Church, and together they made a home and raised a family together.
FBLA members medal at skills competition
Coal City High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) participated in the Central Northern Area leadership and skills conference hosted by the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy [IMSA] on Saturday, Jan. 28. Students participated in a variety of events testing their business skills and knowledge on...
Melvin Smith
COAL CITY—Melvin August Smith, 85, of Coal City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at his home. Born Aug. 3, 1937 in Coal City, Melvin was a twin son of August and Harriet (Persak) Smith. Following the death of his mother at the age of three, Mel and his brother Marvin were raised by their aunt, Mary Helen Persak in South Wilmington. He attended the South Wilmington schools and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1955. Following high school, Mel entered the United States Army Reserves and was soon thereafter drafted into active service from Sept. 11, 1956 until June 11, 1958. Upon his honorable discharge, Mel went on to attend Illinois State University, where he played football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education, emphasizing math and the sciences. He then went on to earn his master’s degree from Wesleyan University.
Coalers Business Alliance will hold annual Galentine's Day event
This year marks the fifth year for a Galentine's Day shopping event in Coal City, Diamond and Carbon Hill. Galentine's Day is a time to celebrate love and friendship with your girlfriends, and this year the Coalers Business Alliance is celebrating for even longer starting the festivities at 2 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
