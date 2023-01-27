COAL CITY—Melvin August Smith, 85, of Coal City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at his home. Born Aug. 3, 1937 in Coal City, Melvin was a twin son of August and Harriet (Persak) Smith. Following the death of his mother at the age of three, Mel and his brother Marvin were raised by their aunt, Mary Helen Persak in South Wilmington. He attended the South Wilmington schools and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1955. Following high school, Mel entered the United States Army Reserves and was soon thereafter drafted into active service from Sept. 11, 1956 until June 11, 1958. Upon his honorable discharge, Mel went on to attend Illinois State University, where he played football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education, emphasizing math and the sciences. He then went on to earn his master’s degree from Wesleyan University.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO