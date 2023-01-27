Read full article on original website
Observer
Billionaire Paul Singer is the Latest Activist Investor to Take a Stake in Salesforce
Salesforce, the business software company, is attracting investors, but perhaps not the sort its board wants. After Starboard Value, an activist investor, acquired an undisclosed stake in Salesforce in October, another activist investor, Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., has spent billions of dollars acquiring its own stake. Elliott has...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Observer
The Adani Group Is Just the Latest Target for Nathan Anderson’s Hindenburg Research
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man and the founder of Indian industrial conglomerate Adani Group, is losing billions of dollars by the day as he scrambles to quell allegations of fraud against his business empire. The accusations come from Hindenburg Research, a small investment firm specializing in short selling that has a brief but impressive track record of uncovering serious wrongdoing at high-flying companies.
Observer
Spotify Shares Jump After It Reports Adding Record Monthly Active Users
Spotify’s shares soared 9 percent at the start of trading today (Jan. 31), to $109, after the company reported adding 33 million monthly active users in the three months ending Dec. 31. It now has a total of 489 million—a record high for the company. The net addition was 10 million more than analysts expected.
Observer
Asia’s Richest Man Gautam Adani Lost $28 Billion Last Week After Hindenburg Report
Gautam Adani, the founder of Indian industrial conglomerate Adani Group, lost more than $28 billion in just a week after a U.S. short seller accused his businesses of widespread accounting fraud in what it called “the largest con in corporate history.”. Hindenburg Research, a New York City-based investment firm,...
