Independent Florida Alligator
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate
After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported. Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her
A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
WCJB
North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash
FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a firefighter died in Marion County, the fire department is mourning the loss of another crew member. They have announced funeral arrangements. On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves...
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man accused in a fiery crash that led to the death of Clay County 23-year-old Gavin Conroy has died, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. A Clay County overnight watch commander...
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
3 charged in ‘execution style’ murders in Florida, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida residents were arrested in Baker County for their alleged involvement in what authorities called an “execution style murder.” NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19; Robert Martin Trublood, 25; and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged in the deaths of David Sigers and James Michael Thomas. Sigers and […]
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
ocala-news.com
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
