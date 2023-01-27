ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

1017thepoint.com

I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN

(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
WEST MILTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Fire Destroys Home on State Road 350

The fire took place Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) - A home was a complete loss following a fire last Friday morning. Delaware Fire responded to the home on State Road 350 around 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the home was found fully involved.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police. The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon. The investigation has been...
LEBANON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn County Communications Releases 2022 Year in Review

Over 64,000 calls came in last year. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – Dearborn County Communications recently released their 2022 year in review. According to the report, Dearborn County 911 answered over 64,396 calls in 2022. That averages out to 176 calls per day. Over 47,000 calls were non-emergent, while 17,079...
Fox 19

Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night

STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

TUESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS RICHMOND HOUSE

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond house that had been abandoned for at least a year burned early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called at midnight to a house in the 600 block of North 20 near both the railroad tracks and overpass. Video shows that the house became fully involved as multiple stations responded. Because the house was vacant, it’s suspicious and investigators were called to the scene. Neighbors indicated there had been an issue with squatters in recent months.
RICHMOND, IN
wbiw.com

Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests

PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
PARIS CROSSING, IN
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger. Traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
ERLANGER, KY

