This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Wichita Eagle
Denver Picks At Weak Spots, Defeats Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.
Wichita Eagle
Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?
Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Legend And Champion To Coach Rising Stars At Upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend
Retired power forward/center Pau Gasol, who helped lead your Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals from 2008-2010, winning in '09 and '10, is going to make his presence felt at the league's upcoming 2023 All-Star Weekend. The 7'1" big man, a six-time All-Star in his day, announced that...
Wichita Eagle
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces after assessing injuries and technology, as well as Nashville’s climate, which has led to the franchise’s struggles to cultivate and maintain grass inside the venue. The Titans already have been practicing on synthetic turf, which was added to their indoor practice facility last year.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Senior Bowl: 12 Prospects Who Should Be On Seattle’s Draft Radar
Throughout his 13 years of calling the shots as general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, John Schneider has always placed great emphasis on the Senior Bowl in the pre-draft process, consistently drafting multiple players each year who participated in the all-star showcase. Last season wasn't an exception, as six of...
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic ‘Chirps Back’ at Pistons: 4 Big Takeaways From Mavs Win
The Dallas Mavericks (27-25) got a much-needed victory on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, 111-105, led by Luka Doncic's 53-point performance in his return from what was essentially a two-game absence. Despite 27 first-half points from Doncic, including 24 in the first quarter, Detroit held a four-point halftime lead...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Take Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in PFF Mock Draft
With the Denver Broncos’ selection acquired via the Bradly Chubb trade finally reaching its resting place at the No. 29 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, fans can now start to ponder which players could be added to a roster in need of some young, exciting talent. The Broncos...
Wichita Eagle
Twitter Reacts to QB Hendon Hooker Chatting with Lions
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to scout and meet with several senior quarterbacks at the 2023 Senior Bowl. One of the draft prospects could eventually end up on the 2023 roster. Executive director Jim Nagy recently shared that every year, one of the quarterbacks who participates in the...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
