The Harvard Law Review has elected Apsara Iyer ’24 as its 137th president. Iyer succeeds Priscila Coronado ’23. “Apsara has changed the lives of many editors for the better, and I know she will continue to do so. From the start, she has impressed her fellow editors with her remarkable intelligence, thoughtfulness, warmth, and fierce advocacy. The Law Review is extremely lucky to have her lead this institution. I cannot wait to see what Volume 137 will achieve under her leadership,” said Coronado.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO