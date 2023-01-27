ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Tesla investors lost $12 billion after Musk tweet, jury is told

Tesla Inc. investors lost $12 billion over 10 days after Elon Musk famously tweeted in 2018 that he had “funding secured” to take the company private, a witness testified at a trial over the CEO’s liability. Lawyers for Musk have said there are billions of dollars in...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Wichita Eagle

AMD Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

AMD bulls are hoping the company will deliver a better-than-feared full-year outlook when it reports on Tuesday afternoon. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for AMD to report fourth-quarter revenue of $5.51 billion (up 14.2% annually, with an assist from the Xilinx acquisition) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.67.
Wichita Eagle

UPS reports $11.55 billion profit for 2022 as it continues to hike rates

UPS reported an $11.55 billion profit for 2022 and reached $100.34 billion in revenue for the year, as it continues to hike shipping rates. The 3.1% year-over-year increase in revenue came as the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant’s rate increases make it more expensive to get packages delivered. UPS two...

