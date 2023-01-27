ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 27: See how your favorite team fared

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys hockey

Rice 8, Northeastern Clinton (N.Y.) 1

R: Caden Fischer 2G. Joe Robb 1G, 3A. Mac Owens 1G, 1A. JD Raleigh 1G. Tyler Russo 1G. Ollie Quong 1G. Matt Senesac 1G. Colin Banks 2A. Conor Reilly 2A. Giles Heilman 15 saves.

Girls basketball

Windsor 53, Brattleboro 21

W: Sydney Perry 14 points, 15 rebounds. Audrey Rupp 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals. Sophia Rockwood 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.

B: Emerson Frehsee 5 points.

Stowe 39, Winooski 37

S: Parker Reeves 27 points.

S: Ashlyn Parris 11 points. Bridgette Rogers 8 points. Sanii Stewart-McIver 8 points.

Colchester 48, Vergennes 29

C: Ryleigh Garrow 22 points.

V: Kyra Bradford 7 points.

Note: Colchester led 34-11 at the break.

North Country 60, Missisquoi 31

NC: Sabine Brueck 22 points. Cora Nadeau 13 points. Maya Auger 12 points.

Mount Abraham 66, Middlebury 36

MA: Maia Jensen 26 points, 7 steals. Mackenzie Griner 11 points. Payton Vincent 8 rebounds, 3 steals.

MIDD: Ele Sellers 16 points.

Note: Mount Abraham led 51-30 after three quarters.

Arlington 53, Proctor 38

Long Trail 40, Poultney 31

Green Mountain 54, Rivendell 23

Fair Haven 47, Mount Anthony 29

Burr and Burton 44, Springfield 39

Boys basketball

South Burlington 60, Burlington 48

SB: Tyler Bergmans 23 points, 8 rebounds. Deng Aguek 8 points. Ethan Sandberg 8 points.

BHS: Musa Kasana 14 points. Maddix Webster 8 points. Charite Dzingou 8 points. Chris Thompson 8 points.

Note: South Burlington led 32-20 at halftime.

St. Johnsbury 55, Essex 37

SJ: Rex Hauser 15 points. Aidan Brody 13 points.

Note: St. Johnsbury scored 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Champlain Valley 51, Mount Mansfield 31

CV: Sam Sweeney 12 points. Alex Provost 10 points.

MMU: Dylan Hamilton 7 points.

Note: Champlain Valley raced out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter.

Lyndon 63, Harwood 57

LI: Ethan Lussier 17 points. Logan Wheeler 15 points. Gavin Williams 15 points. Julian Thrailkill 10 points.

H: Tobey Bellows 15 points. Cole Hill 10 points. Josh McHugh 10 points.

Note: It was tied 30-30 at halftime. Lyndon shot 16 of 18 from the line in the second half to secure the win.

Peoples 50, Randolph 38

P: Sawyer Beck 26 points. Chandler Follensbee 9 points.

R: Ethan Davignon 12 points. Ben Hanford 10 points.

Hazen 61, U-32 30

H: Tyler Rivard 30 points, 15 rebounds. Xavier Hill 11 points, 7 assists. Lincoln Michaud 7 points, 10 rebounds.

U: Caelan Zeilenga 7 points. Aidan Boyd 7 points.

Lamoille 45, Lake Region 21

LAM: Gabe Locke 10 points, 6 rebounds. Azariah Hungerford 10 points, 5 rebounds. Tucker Langlois 8 points. Caleb Foy 8 points, 5 rebounds.

Note: Lamoille led 24-11 at the break.

Winooski 73, Stowe 34

W: Trevon Bradley 24 points, 11 assists, 13 steals. Daniel Surma 22 points, 14 rebounds, 6 blocks. Hassan Hassan 12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals.

S: Brandon Allen 14 points.

Blue Mountain 64, Oxbow 36

BM: Evan Dennis 26 points. Hayden Carle 20 points.

Spaulding at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Twinfield/Cabot 77, Craftsbury 31

Long Trail 69, Leland & Gray 42

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

Hartford at Kingdom Blades, 3 p.m.

Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield at Spaulding, 3:15 p.m.

Middlebury at Harwood, 3:30 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at South Burlington, 4:50 p.m.

Essex at Burlington/Colchester, 5 p.m.

U-32 at Stowe, 5 p.m.

Rice at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.

Brattleboro at Missisquoi, 7:15 p.m.

Rutland at Woodstock, 6:10 p.m.

Boys hockey

U-32 at Mount Mansfield, 3 p.m.

Champlain Valley at Spaulding, 5:15 p.m.

Burlington at Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at South Burlington, 7 p.m.

Missisquoi at Stowe, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Woodstock, 8:10 p.m.

Essex at Potsdam (N.Y.), TBA

Saranac Central (N.Y.) at Rice, 8:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Burlington at Rutland, 2:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley at Shenandoah (N.Y.), 2:30 p.m.

Northfield at Milton, 11:30 a.m.

Rice at Saranac (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m.

Stowe at BFA-Fairfax, 4 p.m.

Hartford at St. Johnsbury, 2:30 p.m.

Richford at Enosburg, 2:30 p.m.

Lyndon at Thetford, 12:30 p.m.

Richford at Enosburg, 2:30 p.m.

Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd.

Boys basketball

Rice at Albany Academy (N.Y.), 2:30 p.m.

Mill River at Mount Abraham, 11 a.m.

Enosburg at Middlebury, 12:30 p.m.

Milton at Missisquoi, 1:30 p.m.

Vergennes at North Country, 12:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Middlebury at South Burlington, 1:45 p.m.

(Subject to change)

