ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mgbM_0kTk9Jcl00

In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist.

Mahomes plans to play with a sprained right ankle and has lost three games in a row to the Bengals, including 27-24 on Dec. 4. His health and the groundswell of support for Burrow has the Chiefs as the underdog in the playoffs for the first time in Mahomes' career.

Mahomes has been at his best on the big stage with 32 touchdowns (28 TD passes, four rushing) and three interceptions in 10 career home playoff starts.

The tug of war for bettors has been evident since Sunday night, when most books had the Chiefs as favorites -- by 2 or 3 points -- only to see the Bengals favored by 2 as a consensus by midday Monday. But with Mahomes' status firmed up by the Chiefs and video evidence to support, the public forced a wild swing that had Kansas City favored by a point.

Burrow, mind you, is 19-5 against the spread in his last 24 games as an underdog. Cincinnati is 9-0 in its last nine as an underdog.

As of Friday morning, the Chiefs were a 1.5-point favorite and a low money line to win outright (-118 at FanDuel).

BetMGM's handle on spread betting as of Noon ET Friday was 70-30 in favor of the Bengals. At DraftKings, the swing to give Cincinnati points pushed more money on straight spread bets toward the Bengals. DraftKings had 76 percent of the total spread handle on Cincinnati.

Money line wagering was also leaning Cincinnati and tipped the two-thirds mark at DraftKings.

The initial sprain forced him out of the Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. He returned to the game with limited mobility, completing 22 of 30 passes for a season-low 195 yards with two touchdowns and was not sacked.

He's 9-3 in 12 career playoff games with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Mahomes said the injury isn't as severe as his 2019 high ankle sprain or a toe injury two seasons ago, when he finished the season in a Super Bowl defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The difference will be in physical limitations on his right ankle and plant leg throwing from the pocket.

Cincinnati has a 10-game winning streak and its most recent loss was to Cleveland on Halloween. Burrow would tie Russell Wilson for most wins (six) by a quarterback in their first three seasons if he can knock off the Chiefs again.

"He's got an edge to him," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow. "I like that in our quarterback."

He hasn't been intercepted in his past three playoff games. In three starts against the Chiefs, Burrow has nine TDs (one rushing), one interception and a combined passer rating of 121.

A fumble by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter turned the game at Cincinnati in December, and kicker Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field goal that would have sent the game into overtime.

Mahomes will start his fifth conference championship game.

PROP BETS

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster under 46.5 yards (-110, FanDuel): With only 11 targets in the past four games combined and two in the playoff win over the Jaguars last week (29 yards), Smith-Schuster might be due. But his breakout isn't coming here. The Bengals clamped him the regular-season clash in December, when he caught three of four targets for 35 yards. Smith-Schuster has been limited to 38 yards or fewer seven times in the past nine games.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon over 58.5 rushing yards (-110, BetMGM): Only four NFL teams played more base nickel or dime defense than the Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn't the type to change his stripes. He's the type to rip with the front four and vary coverage. The Chiefs could apply more pressure if the Bengals, who didn't have three starters on the offensive line at Buffalo last week, show leaks in protection. Methodical drives and a heavy reliance on plowing ahead with Mixon - 105 rushing yards last week -- worked in beating the Bills, and Mixon had 88 rushing yards at Kansas City in the 2021 AFC Championship. Noteworthy: Mixon's rushing total at FanDuel and DraftKings was set at 59.5.

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt over 6.5 tackles (-120 at BetMGM): This number includes solo plus assisted tackles. Pratt's total was bet up to -140 at other books, and this one is a soft guarantee. Soft because he had only four total tackles when the teams met Dec. 4. He had eight or more tackles in nine games this season and a physically limited Mahomes brings the chances of short and quick throws, where Pratt could be in on double-digit stops.

Butker over 7.5 points (+105 at Caesars Sportsbook): Bend, don't break. That's the charge for Cincinnati against the Chiefs, a winning approach that resulted in back-to-back 27-24 wins for the Bengals. Butker missed a field goal in the December meeting that would've forced overtime - and given him nine total points for the game. With safeties deep and boundaries available, the Chiefs won't have as many explosive plays - or points - but count on Kansas City consistently moving the ball into FG range.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023

The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
Wyoming News

Elite 8: Just 8 teams started 1 QB in all 17 games

On the flip side are the teams that managed to get through 2022 with only one starter at quarterback. Unsurprisingly, these teams posted competitive records, and eight of the 10 with a single quarterback starter made the playoffs (the other two, Green Bay and Detroit, narrowly missed out on a Wild Card spot). The list is also dotted with some of the league's best field generals. Tom Brady, whose future lingers in doubt, started every Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for the third straight season, giving...
Wyoming News

Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City. The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been a regular on the offseason interview circuit and remains in the mix to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming News

12 teams started three or more QBs in 2022

With 69 different starting quarterbacks across the NFL, a large swath of the league's teams had a high number of starters. In total, 12 teams started three or more different players under center in 2022. Two—the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets—started four different ones. Out of the 12, four teams changed their starting quarterback five times. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams waffled between John Wolford and Bryce Perkins after shutting down Matthew Stafford for the season and before Cleveland and...
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz added to Pro Bowl

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as an alternate for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is Super Bowl-bound. It gives the Cowboys eight players in the Las Vegas showcase. It's the first Pro Bowl nod for Biadasz, the first Dallas center to make it since Travis Frederick earned his fifth selection in 2019. Running back Tony Pollard will miss the festivities after suffering a broken ankle, however. Biadasz, 25, started 16 games before a high-ankle sprain forced him to miss the regular-season finale. He returned to start both playoff games. The Pro Bowl Games, including a flag football contest, will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas. --Field Level Media
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo writes notes during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0073
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

The record-setting 2022 season is part of a recent trend

While 2022 was record-setting, it may be part of an emerging trend. The early 2010s saw fewer starting quarterbacks as a whole—2012 had just 49, the lowest since the strike-shortened 1982 season. Since 2015 and its 53 different players who started games under center, the number has generally risen. 2021 and 2022 both had 60-plus starting quarterbacks, marking only the second time in league history that back-to-back seasons registered 60 or more different starting quarterbacks. There's an obvious culprit: The NFL grew from 16 regular season games per year to 17 in 2021. An extra game could lead to more skipped time due to injuries—although official league data to confirm or refute this theory is scant—as well as a greater emphasis on resting players. There have also been cries of low-quality play league-wide, potentially leading more teams to bench poorly performing players.
Wyoming News

Seattle

- Population: 4.01 million - Current teams: Mariners (MLB), Sounders (MLS), Seahawks (NFL), Kraken (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: NBA The Seattle community is still bitter about the SuperSonics relocating to Oklahoma City, where they became the Thunder in 2008. The city could not find public funding for a new arena, and it's the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

San Diego

- Population: 3.29 million - Current teams: Padres (MLB) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLS San Diego loves its Padres, but the city has yet to have luck in the pro sports arena. It all began in 1984 when the city's NBA team, the Clippers, moved to Los Angeles. Thirty-seven years later, its NFL team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wyoming News

Las Vegas

- Population: 2.29 million - Current teams: Raiders (NFL), Golden Knights (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLB, MLS, NBA In the past five years, Las Vegas went from having no pro teams to acquiring the Golden Knights as part of an NHL expansion in 2017 and the Raiders moving from Oakland, California, in 2020....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

St. Louis

- Population: 2.81 million - Current teams: Cardinals (MLB), St. Louis FC (MLS), Blues (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: NBA, NFL There may not be any public efforts to bring the NBA to St. Louis, but the Gateway to the West makes sense for an expansion team. There's already an arena in the city—the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wyoming News

Phoenix

- Population: 4.95 million - Current teams: Diamondbacks (MLB), Suns (NBA), Cardinals (NFL), Coyotes (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLS With a population nearing 5 million, Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. It's also the largest media market without an MLS team. The Valley of the Sun is home to a second-division...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy