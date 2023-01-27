ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals rule out LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa vs. Chiefs

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdYOv_0kTk9HrJ00

A makeshift offensive line aligns in front of quarterback Joe Burrow for the second consecutive road playoff game on Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals ruled out left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that neither lineman was ready to return from injuries. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, while Cappa has an injured ankle.

That means Cincinnati will use Max Scharping at right guard and Jackson Carman at left tackle.

A frenzied environment in Kansas City won't be a factor for Carman, he said.

Carman lined up for 35 snaps at right guard in the 2021 AFC Championship game. He also was the starting left tackle for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence when they were teammates at Clemson.

"We have a culture of winners and extremely humble, hard-working men," Carman said. "It's crazy to see what type of men. I'm walking with amazing people. I can't overstate that enough."

Carman's primary assignment at left tackle is defensive end Frank Clark, who posted 5.0 sacks in the regular season while battling a pinched nerve in his neck.

Scharping will be in that right guard spot, which means a long evening dancing with Chiefs sack leader Chris Jones (15.5).

The Chiefs' defense had a total of 18 pressures of Lawrence last week, with six QB hits and two sacks.

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst practiced Friday after being limited with a calf injury on Thursday. Hurst said he'll be in the lineup on Sunday.

Taylor said cornerback Tre Flowers, who didn't play last week, is set to play and has no injury designation on the team's final report released Friday.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Report: Raiders QB Derek Carr not permitted to seek trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have not granted quarterback Derek Carr permission to speak to potential trade partners, multiple outlets reported. The Raiders have to trade or cut their all-time leading passer before Feb. 15, the date his $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and another $7.5 million for 2024 become fully guaranteed. Carr, 31, has veto power over any trade. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gestures against the New England Patriots in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NEVADA STATE
Wyoming News

Titans switching to turf surface for 2023

The Tennessee Titans are going away from natural grass and will install "cutting-edge field turf" in time for the 2023 NFL season. According to the Titans, they're replacing their grass with monofilament, Matrix Helix Turf with organic infill, becoming the "first NFL stadium with the technology of a synthetic turf system that incorporates organic infill." "There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our players," Titans head...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy