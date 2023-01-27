PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Southern Connecticut gymnastics finished third at the Brown Quad-Meet in Providence, R.I. at Brown University. The Owls fell to Brown University and the University of Bridgeport, but rose above Rhode Island College. The Owls totaled 188.975 and posted a season-best score in the Vault. The Owls posted...

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO