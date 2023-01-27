ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Northfield, Owatonna Win, Faribault Loses on Hockey Day

Hockey Day Minnesota was Saturday with a number of girls and boys hockey games featured outdoors in White Bear Lake. Area teams also celebrated the State of Hockey with competitions inside. The Faribault Falcons boys hockey team lost 4-1 in Albert Lea. It's a mystery what has happened to the...
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy