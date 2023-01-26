Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
northernnewsnow.com
‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ bill passes Minnesota State House
SAINT PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives approved the “Driver’s Licenses for All” bill. The legislation would allow undocumented residents of Minnesota to earn driver’s licenses. The bill would eliminate the need to show lawful presence in the country...
northernnewsnow.com
DOWN GO THE TOP DOGS: The Bulldogs sweep No.1 St. Cloud State Huskies
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the unranked Bulldogs shocked the No.1 team in the nation when they outscored St. Cloud State, 5-3, but on Saturday night the Bulldogs brought even more shocking news when they swept the Huskies 6-3. In the first period, UMD came out firing away. Luke Loheit began the scoring fountain for the Bulldogs to take the early 1-0 lead. Following that, Ben Steeves capitalized on the power play while Jesse Jacques added a shorthanded goal to close out the first period with a commanding 3-0 lead.
Comments / 0