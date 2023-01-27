Read full article on original website
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
RAGBRAI Returning to Storm Lake For 50th Anniversary Ride
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The City of Storm Lake is going to be a busy place in July as RAGBRAI returns to the community as part of its 50th Anniversary ride. Storm Lake was on the original route in 1973 when it was thought what has now become an annual tradition would be a one time event.
HLP Superintendent Extends Contract
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district will NOT need a new superintendent next year after all. Retired administrator Les Douma accepted the roll of part-time superintendent last year but announced in the fall he’d have to give up the job to help his wife recover from knee surgery.
Area Lawmakers Continue with Mental Health Discussion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The state of mental health services in Iowa has been a topic of discussion for some time and continued to be one at Saturday’s first Eggs and Issues forum of 2023. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids notes there is no silver bullet so-to-speak for...
City of Spencer and School District Agree To Move Shared Use Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears as though the shared use tennis courts between Spencer Community Schools and the City of Spencer will be moving to a new location following some lengthy discussion. The thoughts of at least replacing the current courts at Fairview Park began some time ago after...
Weekly Health Update: Planet Heart Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The month of January is nearly gone which means American Heart Month is here bringing a special annual focus on heart health. Amanda Schany oversees the Diagnostic Imaging Department and Women’s Health Services at Spencer Hospital. She joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update to talk about the heart starting with some of the risk factors that can lead to heart disease.
Large Crowds Flock to Winter Games Despite Cold Conditions
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Many long-time observers of the University of Okoboji Winter Games think this year’s festivities might have brought record crowds. Okoboji Chamber CEO Blain Andera won’t speculate but says traffic did resemble the 4th of July. Andera says more individuals might have migrated in...
Okoboji Summer Theatre Announces Schedule for 65th Season
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Summer Theatre will be bringing another series of shows to the Iowa Great Lakes area later this year. Ruth Ann Burke from Stephens College which owns and operates Okoboji Summer Theatre tells KICD News the shows for the 65th season features a little of something for everyone from musicals to a murder mystery.
