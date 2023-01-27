One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd.
One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
