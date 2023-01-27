Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
starlocalmedia.com
See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store
Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Police Department respond to very few calls for crime during the week of Jan. 22
The Coppell Police Department responded to very few calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. Four counts of theft happened last week with the first one...
Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023
Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
starlocalmedia.com
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness
The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call
The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Will Soon Have Smittox Brewing, One of the First Black-Owned Breweries in North Texas
Kuumba Smith thinks he got into the brewing game a little later than he should have. When he brewed his first batch of beer in 2013, he was 35 years old. He watched his friends brew a few times and wondered if he could do it, too. Smith, who goes...
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among several canceling classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Several North Texas school districts have already canceled classes Tuesday because of the wintry weather. Dallas and Forth Worth ISDs are among those who announced they will not be holding classes on Tuesday. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort...
starlocalmedia.com
See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo
Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TISD elementary student and adult performers chose as breakout presenters at 2023 Dallas Leader in Me Symposium
TEXARKANA — Several student and adult teams from the Texarkana ISD (TISD) Elementary school level have been chosen by the FranklinCovey company to participate as breakout presenters at the 2023 Dallas Leader in Me Symposium. FranklinCovey designed the 2023 Dallas Leader in Me Symposium to discover ways to elevate...
KSAT 12
‘A lasting legacy’: Amber Hagerman’s unsolved murder inspires AMBER Alert
It was a not-so-cold January day in Arlington, Texas, when 9-year-old Amber Hagerman and her little brother Ricky went for a bike ride around their family’s neighborhood. The year was 1996 and the kids played outside without a care in the world. “She loved school she loved riding her...
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Updated: Here’s what’s closed on Tuesday
Most schools and government facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the winter weather event. Listed below are all of the closures that have been announced, as of 8:45 p.m. Monday. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday, as will...
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
Woman wounded inside her West Dallas home
A woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a West Dallas shooting this morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire on the woman’s home on Navaro Street near Fort Worth Avenue and I-30.
