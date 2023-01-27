ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store

Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
PLANO, TX
Focus Daily News

Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023

Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness

The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call

The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
PLANO, TX
texasmetronews.com

First Lady Andrea Charmaine King

Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo

Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
MESQUITE, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX

