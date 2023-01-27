NEW JERSEY - Police are looking for a man they say lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Police responded Sunday around 9:30 a.m. to Temple Ner Tamid, located at 939 Broad Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching around 3:19 a.m. with a...

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO