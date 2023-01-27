ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Changes coming to SNAP benefits

Harrisburg, Pa. — Emergency payments to a supplemental nutrition program will stop at the end of February, officials with the state Department of Human Services announced. Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were eligible for an additional emergency allotment payment each month during the pandemic, but recent legislation will put an end to that. Due to passage of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans

Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

As pandemic tax credits fade, prepare for shrinking tax refunds

The clock has started ticking for people to file their tax returns but this year, there’s one thing to brace for — smaller refunds. That’s because many of the benefits put in place to help people weather the pandemic — such as boosting the child tax credit and earned income tax credit (EITC) — have reverted back to their original, pre-covid formulas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Auditor General says schools moved money into reserves to allow them to seek tax increases

It’s called Act 1 and Pennsylvania school districts’ budgets have often been determined by what Act 1 allows them to do since it was adopted by the legislature in 2006. Act 1 requires school districts to seek voter approval for tax increases greater than “the Act 1 Index” which is made up of several costs to schools factors. Districts can get exceptions from this requirement if tax increases are needed to cover specific types of expenses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.

Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania

According to a new report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas-fired power plants have replaced coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania over the last two decades. In 2001, natural gas accounted for 2 percent of the electricity produced in the state, but by 2021, it accounted for 52 percent of the electricity generation. Coal-fired […] The post Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy