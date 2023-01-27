Read full article on original website
Related
Changes coming to SNAP benefits
Harrisburg, Pa. — Emergency payments to a supplemental nutrition program will stop at the end of February, officials with the state Department of Human Services announced. Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were eligible for an additional emergency allotment payment each month during the pandemic, but recent legislation will put an end to that. Due to passage of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March,...
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...
bctv.org
Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans
Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
As pandemic tax credits fade, prepare for shrinking tax refunds
The clock has started ticking for people to file their tax returns but this year, there’s one thing to brace for — smaller refunds. That’s because many of the benefits put in place to help people weather the pandemic — such as boosting the child tax credit and earned income tax credit (EITC) — have reverted back to their original, pre-covid formulas.
abc27.com
Consumers’ costs on the rise, Federal Reserve to approve another rate interest rate hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People are spending less due to rising costs, and The Federal Reserve System wants people to spend less to ease inflation. But, in the meantime prices will continue to be tough on our wallets. It’s easy to see the change, just look at the cost...
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
newsfromthestates.com
It’s time to put our money where our mouth is on raising the minimum wage | Opinion
Demonstrators participate in a protest outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters on January 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was part of a nationwide effort calling for minimum wage to be raised to $15-per-hour (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images). (*This commentary was updated at 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, 1/29/23 to...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to investigate PPL billing issues
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Tuesday announced it has launched an investigation into the unusually high bills some PPL customers have recently received. The PUC said it will look into the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. Some PPL customers have had bills double or even triple. As...
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
Pennsylvania Auditor General says schools moved money into reserves to allow them to seek tax increases
It’s called Act 1 and Pennsylvania school districts’ budgets have often been determined by what Act 1 allows them to do since it was adopted by the legislature in 2006. Act 1 requires school districts to seek voter approval for tax increases greater than “the Act 1 Index” which is made up of several costs to schools factors. Districts can get exceptions from this requirement if tax increases are needed to cover specific types of expenses.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.
Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
Washington Examiner
Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania
According to a new report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas-fired power plants have replaced coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania over the last two decades. In 2001, natural gas accounted for 2 percent of the electricity produced in the state, but by 2021, it accounted for 52 percent of the electricity generation. Coal-fired […] The post Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead
A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.
PUC launches investigation into billing issues impacting PPL Electric customers
Update, 3 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. In a press release, the office stated that they will also investigate the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. The matter has...
$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
Comments / 0