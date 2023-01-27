OLYMPIA, Wash. - A committee meeting was held Monday for the Washington state Senate to hear testimony and statements regarding SB 5226, a bill seeking to encourage Department of Corrections to pursue those who violate parole. Among those speaking at the committee were Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowells, and Spokane Police Department Chief Craig Meidl.

