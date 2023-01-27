Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be across higher elevations of the Catskills and around the Tug Hill Plateau. Wind chills will be coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning.

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY ・ 59 MINUTES AGO