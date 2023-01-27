Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Watch issued for Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Greene; Western Ulster WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Greene and Ulster Counties of eastern New York. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills will be Friday night into Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In New York, Broome county. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be across the higher elevations. Wind chills will be coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Western Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...In New York, Columbia and Dutchess Counties. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In Connecticut, Litchfield County. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills will be Friday night into Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be across higher elevations of the Catskills and around the Tug Hill Plateau. Wind chills will be coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning.
