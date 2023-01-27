ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Suspects in string of home invasions in Jackson County arrested, charged

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Several people accused of a string of home invasions in Rives and Tompkins townships were taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, the suspects were found at a hotel in Blackman Township, along with stolen property from more than a dozen home invasions and thefts from automobiles, including two stolen handguns.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
wemu.org

Search for missing Pioneer High School student comes to tragic close

The search for a missing Pioneer High School student came to a tragic close on Monday. During a sweep of the school grounds, members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Adriana Davidson. The 15-year-old sophomore had been missing since Friday morning. Her family had last...
Detroit News

Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption

Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
LANSING, MI
candgnews.com

Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition

A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea: Public Hearing for Gestamp Plan Review 2-22-23

An application has been filed by Gestamp for a Site Plan Review for an expansion to their existing metal stamping facility for the manufacture of automotive supplies located at 5800 Sibley Road in the GI–General Industrial District. The proposed expansion would total 35,393 square feet. 5800 Sibley Road. (Tax...
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County

CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy