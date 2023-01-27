Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Lansing police officer arrested for domestic violence
Lopez was with the Lansing Police Department for one year, but has since resigned.
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
WILX-TV
Suspects in string of home invasions in Jackson County arrested, charged
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Several people accused of a string of home invasions in Rives and Tompkins townships were taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, the suspects were found at a hotel in Blackman Township, along with stolen property from more than a dozen home invasions and thefts from automobiles, including two stolen handguns.
Detroit News
Charges against Canton teen for assaulting father dismissed after appeals court ruling
A Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court judge has dismissed all charges against a woman who was accused of assaulting her father as a teenager after he was thrown from the hood of a car she was driving. Jenna Shi, of Canton, was charged with assault with the intent to do...
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Jackson County Jail inmate dies in custody, two others overdose
On Thursday, January 26 at 4:41 p.m., deputies found the inmate, a 33-year-old man, unconscious with no pulse.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
Protestors call for officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to be jailed
Saturday afternoon about a dozen people from the group BAMN gathered on Schaefer Road in Detroit outside Imperial Fresh Markets for a "Justice for Tyre Nichols" protest.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Ann Arbor police clarify misinformation being shared on social media surrounding death of Pioneer HS student
As the investigation continues into the death of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson, police are clearing up some “misinformation” surrounding her death. The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and found dead Monday.
wemu.org
Search for missing Pioneer High School student comes to tragic close
The search for a missing Pioneer High School student came to a tragic close on Monday. During a sweep of the school grounds, members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Adriana Davidson. The 15-year-old sophomore had been missing since Friday morning. Her family had last...
Weapon found at home of Lansing suspect who threatened school
A person was arrested on Friday after allegedly posting a threat to the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on social media
Detroit News
Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption
Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Family and police suspect foul play in Washtenaw County teen's disappearance
New details are coming to light in the case of a missing 15-year-old who was last seen outside her high school in Ann Arbor on Friday. Authorities tracked Adriana Davidson’s last known whereabouts using bus surveillance footage.
candgnews.com
Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition
A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Public Hearing for Gestamp Plan Review 2-22-23
An application has been filed by Gestamp for a Site Plan Review for an expansion to their existing metal stamping facility for the manufacture of automotive supplies located at 5800 Sibley Road in the GI–General Industrial District. The proposed expansion would total 35,393 square feet. 5800 Sibley Road. (Tax...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County
CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
15-year-old missing in Ann Arbor, family & police outline suspicious details
John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter, "Addy," when she left to take the bus to school on Friday. Her brother told 7 Action News, "I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willing."
