Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Ravens OT Morgan Moses expresses hope that QB Lamar Jackson will return to Baltimore in 2023
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round by the final score of 24-17, ending their year after a 10-7 season. They now enter the 2023 offseason with plenty of questions to answer, especially about the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former league-MVP is...
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens
Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
Yardbarker
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
TMZ.com
Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'
Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson have zero beef with each other despite the NFL legend's comments about the Ravens QB's injury ... with Vick telling TMZ Sports the two are still tight. Vick initially raised eyebrows during "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Jan. 13 ... after he said Jackson should've fought...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Lou Anarumo, Ravens
Bengals QB Joe Burrow told the media he is aware that the team is fully expected to win their game against the Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl. “I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. I would say winning is expected,” Burrow said, via WLWT. “I think if you would’ve told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy, but we trusted the process, trusted the organization and the front office, and put together a great team and great people and got us to this point.”
Comments / 2