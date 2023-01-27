ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Lou Anarumo, Ravens

Bengals QB Joe Burrow told the media he is aware that the team is fully expected to win their game against the Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl. “I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. I would say winning is expected,” Burrow said, via WLWT. “I think if you would’ve told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy, but we trusted the process, trusted the organization and the front office, and put together a great team and great people and got us to this point.”
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy