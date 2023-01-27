NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl
Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and set up the game-winning kick on a scramble to his right with...
Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City narrowly defeated the Cincinatti Bengals by a score of 23-20 in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs finished the season 14-3 and came into the playoffs as the AFC's #1 seed. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the divisional game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory in riveting game that went back and forth until the end.
NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati, Kansas City breweries place friendly wager on AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the KC Bier Co. Friday evening, bar talk centered around the Bengals. "They were good years there. Rudy Johnson, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, all those guys," Ben Arnold can be heard saying to the man he was sitting next to. "Say what you want about Marvin Lewis; he made the Bengals respectable again."
Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City. The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been a regular on the offseason interview circuit and remains in the mix to be...
Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022
Quarterback drama reached a fever pitch this NFL season. First, there was Tom Brady skipping out on Tampa Bay's training camp. (Was he taping "The Masked Singer"? No. He was allegedly in the Bahamas in a last-ditch effort to save his now-dead marriage.) Then there was Russell Wilson's woeful play in the Mile High City (after he promised, "Broncos country, let's ride"). Next up was Tua Tagovailoa's scary concussion that came on the heels of an apparent head injury the game prior (and his season...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
