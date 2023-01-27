ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

By Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the first down as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl

Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and set up the game-winning kick on a scramble to his right with...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tina Howell

Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl

The Kansas City narrowly defeated the Cincinatti Bengals by a score of 23-20 in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs finished the season 14-3 and came into the playoffs as the AFC's #1 seed. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the divisional game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory in riveting game that went back and forth until the end.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
The Connection

NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023

The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City. The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been a regular on the offseason interview circuit and remains in the mix to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022

Quarterback drama reached a fever pitch this NFL season. First, there was Tom Brady skipping out on Tampa Bay's training camp. (Was he taping "The Masked Singer"? No. He was allegedly in the Bahamas in a last-ditch effort to save his now-dead marriage.) Then there was Russell Wilson's woeful play in the Mile High City (after he promised, "Broncos country, let's ride"). Next up was Tua Tagovailoa's scary concussion that came on the heels of an apparent head injury the game prior (and his season...
The Connection

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
The Connection

The Connection

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village.

