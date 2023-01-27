ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA, NHL must discipline MSG boss James Dolan for facial ‘vendettas’: NYC pol

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHD4f_0kTk64rQ00

A Manhattan elected official is demanding the NBA and NHL sanction Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan over his “outrageous use of facial recognition technology” to ban people he does not like from events.

“I recognize that facial recognition software can aid in securing large venues, but Mr. Dolan has abused this technology to fuel his personal vendettas – not make games safer,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal wrote in a Jan. 27 letter to the commissioners of the NBA and NHL.

“I implore both of your organizations to use your power and discipline MSG and Mr. Dolan for these alarming abuses unless they immediately cease profiling fans with facial recognition technology for non-security purposes,” he added.

The letter notes that league rules allow NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend or fine Dolan up to $1 million while NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman could take similar actions.

An NHL spokesman declined to comment while an NBA rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Dolan has faced a cascade of criticism over deploying facial recognition software to identify and remove ticket-holding attorneys from MSG and Radio City Music Hall just because they work for firms tied to litigation against the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJMek_0kTk64rQ00
James Dolan defended the policy in a much-criticized TV interview on Thursday.
Robert Sabo for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nODh_0kTk64rQ00
State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal says the NBA and NHL should discipline MSG CEO James Dolan over his use of facial recognition software against perceived enemies.
Hans Pennink/AP

An MSG rep later disinvited Assemblyman Tony Simon (D-Manhattan) from an NHL Pride event after he joined other pols, including Hoylman-Sigal, at a press conference earlier this year.

“That’s dystopian. How would you know if other corporate leaders won’t start using this? How do we know if they are already using it? Come on,” Simone told The Post last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJQTf_0kTk64rQ00
Dolan also threatened to halt sales of alcohol at Madison Square Garden in response to the State Liquor Authority investigating him over the facial recognition.
AFP via Getty Images

“They’re being extremely aggressive and they’re saying, ‘We’re gonna take away your liquor license,’ ” Dolan said of the SLA during an appearance on “Good Day New York” on Fox 5.

Dolan defended the use of such tech in a much-criticized TV interview on Thursday where he threatened to sic booze-deprived Rangers fans on the State Liquor Authority after it questioned the policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHnSy_0kTk64rQ00
At least four attorneys have been kicked out of venues because they work for firms suing MSG even though they are not directly involved in litigation.
New York Post

“So I have a little surprise for ‘em. They’re basically doing this for publicity, so we’re gonna give ‘em some publicity. What we’re gonna do, right, is we’re gonna pick a night, maybe a Rangers game, and we’re gonna shut down all the liquor and alcohol in the building. This isn’t gonna bother me because I’ve been sober 29 years. I don’t need the liquor,” he added.

An MSG spokesperson did not immediately provide comment on the latest shot fired by elected officials outraged by facial recognition policies that state Attorney General Letitia James claimed might violate state anti-discrimination laws.

Elected leaders, some of whom have sponsored state legislation to nix the policy , have also questioned why MSG ought to continue receiving state tax break or get a key city permit renewed this year, which allows the venue to seat large crowds, if Dolan does not rescind the controversial policy targeting his purported legal enemies.

And Hoylman-Sigal noted Friday that Dolan has a record of targeting critics like filmmaker Spike Lee and Knicks legend Charles Oakley even without resorting to facial recognition tech while urging the NBA and NHL to discipline Dolan.

“Mr. Dolan has even extended these retaliatory actions to fans, verbally confronting one season ticket holder and threatening to ban another spectator just for yelling ‘sell the team’ at a game,” the letter states.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Yankees aiming to take YES Network direct-to-consumer by Opening Day

YES Network is working toward offering its service direct-to-consumer by Yankees Opening Day at the end of March, The Post has learned. Here’s what you need to know: 1. While the aim is to be up and running by the time the Yankees face the Giants on March 30, YES won’t press go unless everything is lined up, so the start date could be moved. In late July, Yankees president and YES chairman Randy Levine said on WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” that YES would have a DTC product “very soon.” 2. While a DTC offering would allow viewers to bypass cable and satellite...
New York Post

Video appears to expose Patrick Reed in Dubai cheating controversy

An ironic finish at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic — with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, days after their Tee-gate feud on the driving range, placing first and second, respectively — even had a controversy attached to it from the third round. Reed claimed to have spotted his ball on the 17th hole in a tree, which allowed him to drop his ball in the rough instead of hitting from the tee box again, per ESPN. But according to a breakdown from NBC Golf, Reed and on-course officials incorrectly identified the tree where his ball was stuck. Even if it...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

How Bo Horvat made himself an NHL star, and the Islanders new hope

Three games into Bo Horvat’s NHL career, his coach threw him right into the fire. The Canucks were getting blown out at the Staples Center that night in November 2014, with the defending-champion Kings up three goals after the first period. At some point, Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins decided he’d seen enough of his stars matching up against L.A.’s high-powered top line. “I thought I might as well put Horvat on [Anze] Kopitar and he played really well,” Desjardins told The Post in a phone call Tuesday. “That was the game that showed me he could really play. And after that his...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Son of Cellino & Barnes lawyer graces new billboard campaign

The next generation of litigation has arrived — and one of New York City’s most iconic marketing strategies has a fresh face.  Three years after the shocking breakup of personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes, famous for its “Don’t wait! Call 8!” jingle, its ubiquitous billboard campaign has undergone a major rebrand: personal injury attorney Timothy Cellino, the son of Ross Cellino, will now help advertise the family firm Cellino Law on billboards across the boroughs.  The since-split Buffalo-born business and its lawyers became local New York City celebrities after opening a city office in 2010 and investing millions into advertising...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Patrick Kane may no longer be trade deadline fit for Rangers

The approach to the March 3 trade deadline that will arrive 13 games, three weeks and four days after the Rangers resume the schedule on Monday must address deficiencies exposed and lessons learned in last year’s defeat by Tampa Bay in the conference finals. When general manager Chris Drury reviews those final four games in which the Blueshirts recorded a total of one goal at five-on-five, he will be reminded that his team could neither get to the net nor win its fair share of the 50-50 battles that are almost always determinative when push comes to shove, as it inevitably...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mets stay in the family by adding Patrick McCarthy to radio team

The Mets are making their broadcast a family affair, The Post has learned. Patrick McCarthy, son of former Mets radio play-by-player Tom, will be the WCBS pre-and-postgame host and swingman game-caller when the voice of the team, Howie Rose, is off, according to sources. The Post previously reported that Keith Raad would be the Mets’ replacement for Wayne Randazzo as Rose’s main booth partner. Raad has been the Brooklyn Cyclones lead broadcaster. Patrick McCarthy had been doing Triple-A Lehigh games. Last year, at 26, he replaced his dad for two games on Phillies broadcasts when Tom was calling an NFL preseason game. While McCarthy replaces Brad Heller on the broadcast, his role will be more akin to the retired Ed Coleman, who would do pre- and postgame reports while working as the swing play-by-player.  Both Raad and McCarthy have agreed to the deals, but the contracts are not yet signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Amar’e Stoudemire’s battery charges for allegedly hitting daughter dropped

see also Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching his daughter Misdemeanor charges against Amar’e Stoudemire were dropped by the Miami-Dude State Attorney’s office on Tuesday. The former Knicks star was arrested for allegedly punching and slapping one of his teen daughters in December, drawing blood. “A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied,” Stoudemire said in a statement provided to The Post. “Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my...
New York Post

‘The Show’ Episode 36: Jed Hoyer talks Cubs future, busy offseason

Baseball season is just around the corner, and there are a lot of questions on the minds of all fans alike. That can only mean one thing. Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman open up the mailbag for the first time on “The Show” podcast for some hard hitting questions from the listeners, including topics on the Yankees, Mets and spending in baseball. Their guest this week was Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: MAILBAG QUESTIONS: Joel and Jon answer questions from the listeners that include what the Yankees should do with their multiple shortstops, if...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy