Avon Park, FL

4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGKQ7_0kTk5w2G00 Source: HCSO

Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house.

Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon Park that resulted in the arrest of four people.

The warrant was obtained based on ongoing drug sales inside the home, deputies say.

Anthony Brice Smith, 34, was charged with: Trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams or more), manufacture/deliver drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), and concealing evidence.

Willie Henry Gammage Jr., 50, was charged with: Possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), and possession of drug equipment.

Demetrius Lamar Jones, 32, was charged with violation of probation and giving false identification to law enforcement.

William Alston Clarke II, 39, was charged with: a warrant for failure to appear.

Comments / 15

Jason B
2d ago

4g.this just might be cartel related surprised the dea didn't get involved in this "the carter" like drug bust.

Reply
3
 

