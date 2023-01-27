4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down

Source: HCSO

Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house.

Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon Park that resulted in the arrest of four people.

The warrant was obtained based on ongoing drug sales inside the home, deputies say.

In the news: Florida Governor DeSantis Press Secretary , Bryan Griffin, Fires Back At CNN “Media-Malpractice”

Anthony Brice Smith, 34, was charged with: Trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams or more), manufacture/deliver drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), and concealing evidence.

Willie Henry Gammage Jr., 50, was charged with: Possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), and possession of drug equipment.

Demetrius Lamar Jones, 32, was charged with violation of probation and giving false identification to law enforcement.

William Alston Clarke II, 39, was charged with: a warrant for failure to appear.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement