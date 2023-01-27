ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals phenom Jordan Walker ranked MLB’s fourth-best prospect

By Joey Schneider
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApJUg_0kTk4dXu00

ST. LOUIS – A prized prospect looks poised for his St. Louis Cardinals debut this season, and his arrival is one much of the baseball world will follow closely.

Jordan Walker enters the 2023 season not only as the top-ranked Cardinals prospect for the second consecutive year, but nearly the top-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball.

MLB Pipeline released its latest edition of the Top 100 prospect rankings Thursday, naming Walker the league’s fourth-best prospect. Walker scored the best MLB Pipeline ranking for a Cardinals prospect since Oscar Taveras placed third overall in 2014.

The 2020 first-round pick is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. He enjoyed a .306 batting average with 68 RBI and 100 runs scored last season, while finishing just one home run shy of a rare minor-league 20/20 campaign. His early returns are indeed promising from an offensive standpoint.

Scott Rolen officially elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Walker, still only 20 years old, took his talents to the Arizona Fall League just a few months ago and produced strong numbers again. He delivered a .286/.367/.558 slash line with 5 home runs and 16 RBI over 21 games. More notably, Walker saw a bulk of action in the outfield as he prepares to transition from third base, a position he has covered regularly for most of his life in baseball.

The Georgia native recently visited St. Louis for Winter Warm-Up and enjoyed every minute of it.

“I got a chance to get a real long look at the field [of Busch Stadium], and it really is giving me the push. I’m ready,” said Walker. “I’m ready to get going. I’m ready to try to make the team. So just being here is giving me a little extra drive to try to make the team and be ready to go to St. Louis.”

Only Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and New York Mets’ Francisco Alavarez finished higher than walker in the latest MLB Pipeline rankings.

Five fun questions for Jordan Walker

Walker spoke for nearly 15 minutes during his Winter Warm-Up session with media members on Jan. 16. These were among the best answers and replies.

Question 1: “What’s it like in an offseason where you are going into camp to possibly be a major leaguer? What’s the pressure like, the expectations, the workload coming off Arizona [Fall League]?”

JW: “Because we finished Arizona so late, it really hasn’t been revamping. It’s kind of just been a little break and then getting right back in to it. But it’s been good. I talked to [fellow Cardinals prospect Mike] Antico about it. We called each other and talked about when we were going down and if we were going down early. We don’t really talk about the pressure. We don’t really focus on that, we just pretty much focus on having fun down there. I am really excited about it, to get down there and start working. So it’s more something I am looking forward to enjoy, rather than put a lot of pressure on it.”

Question 2: “When you are look at 2023, there’s obviously a lot of expectations that just come with being the number one [Cardinals] prospect, but there is a significant chance you could make this Opening Day roster. How do you handle the expectations, both internally and externally?”

JW: “Honestly, I don’t worry about it too much. I’m a little of a ‘whatever happens, happens’ guy. It’s really what I can control, I just try to keep calm, try to play my game and then if things work out, it works out. … You just gotta keep on pushing, so it’s really not too much thinking about it. It’s more, I’m not too much of a guy that’ll worry about something like that.”

Question 3: “People see the size [6-foot-5, 220 lbs] and think ‘Home Run Hitter,’ but there was only one month last year when you didn’t hit .300. How much do you pride yourself on being a complete hitter and not just a guy who is all or nothing for home runs?”

JW: “I want to be a complete player, so obviously it means a lot to me to not just be a power hitter. I want to be a hitter in general. When things get tough, [I want] to be able to put the ball in play and get on base. So it does mean a lot to me to be a hitter and not just be a power hitter, and I work a lot on my contact as well. I like to put the machine on a fast as it can possibly go to tune up a little bit and try to put the bat on the ball and poke it somewhere. Honestly, sometimes [I like to] put the machine at a fastball down the middle, so I can crush it! But I also work on, sometimes when I am feeling a little beat at the plate, just still being able to get a hit out of it. So [hitting is] very important to me.”

Question 4: “At what point in your progression did you look at the depth chart, having a guy like Arenado and think that [playing outfield] might be a future for you? And how did that develop over the last year?”

JW: “It was always in the back of my head, honestly, with a really good, really talented guy like [Arenado]. Honestly, it can’t not be in the back of your head. But it really wasn’t something I was focusing on. I was just trying to make the best out of the situation I was in, playing my hardest, working my hardest. When the switch came, it felt pretty good to see there’s a spot [the Cardinals] could want me at. And definitely it has been all smiles, it really hasn’t been too much worry about it.”

Question 5 (asked by Joey Schneider): “What excites about the Cardinals offense having guys like Arenado, Goldschmidt and a lot of depth from top to bottom?”

JW: “It feels really good. Also the addition of Willson Contreras, I’ve seen the stuff that he did. He’s really, really good. Obviously Goldschmidt and Arenado, they are really, really talented players. I know growing up watching them, and actually a lot of my coaching and fielding at third base in high school was in comparison to Arenado. They were like, pretty much like ‘Why can’t you do that?’ and I’m like, ‘Coach, I’m like 15 years old!’ Having them in the lineup is going to be a real joy, and I’m really excited to see what St. Louis can do this year.”

Nolan Arenado: St. Louis ‘always the place I wanted to play’

Other ranked Cardinals

Four other Cardinals prospects, including several of Walker’s teammates from recent minor league campaigns, joined him in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 rankings. This includes…

  • Masyn Winn – SS (50th overall)
  • Tink Hence – SP (77th overall)
  • Gordon Graceffo (79th overall)
  • Alec Burleson (91st overall)

For the complete Top 100 MLB Pipeline rankings, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
MARION, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IN driver arrested: 102 mph with drugs & gun in car

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Farmersburg man is facing felony charges after reportedly being clocked going more than 100 MPH on US 41 in Sullivan County. According to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the arrest was made on Jan. 29 around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and County […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
WTWO/WAWV

Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process.  Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy