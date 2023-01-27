The Fair Tax Act, Explained: What to Know About the Republican Plan for a National Sales Tax, Decentralized IRS

Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Biden Touts $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Splurge as He Shuts Down Negotiations on Debt Ceiling
President Joe Biden gave a speech on Monday, highlighting a tunnel project funded by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in 2021. Despite acknowledging the need to curb the nation's debt, which breached the $31.3 trillion debt ceiling on January 19, he refuses to negotiate spending cuts with Republicans.
3 Key Things to Know Before Opening a Home Equity Line of Credit
Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, may be more appealing than a cash-out mortgage refinance or other sources of borrowed money. Last year, HELOC use ticked up as refinancing lost its luster due to quickly rising mortgage rates. However, there are aspects of HELOCs that borrowers should consider before...
64% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck — Here's How to Keep Your Budget in Check
As the cost of living surged in 2022, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumped to 64% as of December, according to a recent report. Compared with 2021, 9.3 million more Americans said they are stretched too thin. A few key money moves can keep your budget in...
