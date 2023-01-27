Read full article on original website
Active Dissent: 1970s College Protests in New York
On May 8th, 1972, New Paltz students went from dorm to dorm at the state university, pulling fire alarms, their reaction quick and spontaneous. Few students had television sets, but word spread quickly about President Nixon’s broadcast announcing he had ordered the mining of North Vietnam ports. Just hours...
Historic Preservation: Landmark Society Names Five to Revive
The Landmark Society of Western New York has announced its 2022-23 Five to Revive – a list that identifies opportunities for targeted, strategic revitalization. The announcement was made at a news conference last week at the Landmark Society headquarters in the Warner Castle in Rochester. In 2013, The Landmark...
Cornwall-on-Hudson Historian Colette Fulton Being Honored
Former Cornwall-on-Hudson Village Historian Colette C. Fulton has been named the 2023 Martha Washington Woman of History. This award is given annually by Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site to a woman who has made a contribution to the history of the Hudson Valley through education, promotion, or preservation. The honor was inspired by Martha Washington, who resided in the Hudson Valley with her husband, General George Washington, during the last days of the Revolutionary War.
Stillwater Lake Ice Causes Serious Snowmobile Accident
According to New York State Forest Ranger Lee, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 4:30 pm, he overheard radio traffic from Herkimer County 911 reporting a snowmobile accident on Stillwater Reservoir in the Town of Webb. Herkimer County 911 indicated there were two accidents and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
