Massachusetts State

ABC6.com

Healey administration secures $1 million for police peer support

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Healey Administration announced a new grant program that provides police officers with mental health and peer-support programs. Sen. Mark Montigney introduced the “Commonwealth Critical Incident Stress Management” program in 2018 following the slaying of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Montigney originally secured...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In

(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
TENNESSEE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

NH AG joins lawsuit over new rule allowing asset managers to direct client retirement money to ESG investments

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announced Jan. 27 that New Hampshire has joined a 25-state coalition lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role

Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Atrius sale to Optum will yield health conversion foundation

THE LOCAL NONPROFIT Atrius Health physician practice organization has been cleared for sale to national for-profit Optum Health, a subsidiary of investor-owned United Healthcare. Legally, the proceeds must be directed toward charitable purposes. We each run health conversion foundations and know that conversions can continue the health legacy of their prior organizations and be forces for enormous good, addressing myriad health issues for generations to come.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

This week around Cape Cod, Buzzards Bay and the Islands:. pickerel bite pops off (again) 2- to 3-pound fish rolling and birds working in Falmouth Harbor/Vineyard Sound?. Miscellaneous crab legs mysteriously wash up on Vineyard Sound beaches. Strange happenings in the Vineyard Sound surf this week, as two separate reports...
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care

In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
workboat.com

Avangrid moves to pull out of Massachusetts power agreements

Rebuffed by Massachusetts utility regulators, offshore wind developer Avangrid is appealing to the state courts for release from power purchase agreements for its Commonwealth Wind project. In a notice recently filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County, Avangrid says that 1,200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind construction off Martha’s Vineyard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Editorial: Human trafficking in New Hampshire

Twenty-five million people around the world are suffering from it. It’s not a disease. It’s not an illness. It’s human trafficking. This is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, so we’re going to spend a moment talking about it. First, we need to be clear about the...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

