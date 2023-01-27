Read full article on original website
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The running...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election
In less than one month, nine mayoral candidates will duke it out in an effort to ascend to Chicago's highest office, with the 2023 election kicking into high gear. Highlighting the list of contenders is incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
‘It's Really Creepy:' Neighbors React to Portage Park Woman Found Dead in Garage
Neighbors are in disbelief following the shocking discovery of the body of a 96-year-old woman in the garage behind their apartment building Monday night. “It’s really creepy and really scary,” said Brigitte Yanez. Yanez and her family live in the unit above her landlord on the 5500 block...
Fall Out Boy to Kick Off Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field With Other Chicago Bands
Fans who missed out on Fall Out Boy's surprise Chicago set at the Metro this month will have another chance to see the group in their beloved home city as the band will be kicking off their new stadium tour "So Much for (Tour) Dust" at Wrigley Field -- and they'll be doing it with other popular city bands.
15 Years Later, the Tinley Park Lane Bryant Murders Remain Unsolved
It has been 15 years since five women were killed inside the back room of a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in a murder that shocked many and left police and investigators perplexed. In the years that followed the shocking and tragic crime, investigators say they have received some...
Utility Shutoffs for Nonpayment Soar Across Illinois and Chicago Area: Report
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of “utility corruption” in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Monday Marks Another Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday. When the sun set at 5:04 p.m. Monday, it marked the first time...
Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Chicago's Museum Campus, Police Say
Chicago police say they have recovered a body from Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus Sunday morning. According to authorities, the Police Marine Unit was dispatched to the area near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 11:10 a.m. Sunday after reports of a person in the water.
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Granddaughter Of Woman Found In Freezer Says Family Member Involved In Her Death
It started with a well-being check Monday evening at a Northwest Side home by a worried granddaughter who lives out of state, and ended with police finding a 96-year-old woman dead inside of a freezer in the garage. “The only way I can describe the feeling that I had it...
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
Waukegan Activists Say Memphis' Response to Tyre Nichols' Death Shows Need for Reform
Activists from Black Lives Matter Lake County, Violence Interrupters, the Antmound Foundation, and the Legacy Reentry Foundation are standing in unity with the family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who died after being beaten by police officers during a traffic stop. On Monday, the local groups gathered in solidarity...
96-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
Chicago police are searching for answers after a 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on the city’s Northwest Side Monday afternoon. According to authorities, officers were called to a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose in the Cragin neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for reports of an unresponsive woman.
Alleged Highland Park Shooter Appears in Court, With Prosecutors Requesting Additional Info
Almost seven months after the Highland Park Parade mass shooting, prosecutors in Lake County say they are still gathering evidence in connection with the attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured. Today, with alleged gunman Robert Crimo III wearing a paper mask and sitting quietly on one side...
Overturned Semi Snarls Traffic on Outbound Eisenhower Expressway in Western Suburbs
An overturned semi-truck is causing massive traffic delays on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway Monday afternoon. According to Total Traffic, the crash occurred on the outbound Eisenhower near the exit ramp to the westbound Reagan Memorial Tollway in Hillside, impacting traffic flow onto both that roadway and the northbound Tri-State. The...
Suburban School Worker Stole 11K Cases of Chicken Wings in $1.5M Embezzlement Scheme: Court Docs
Cook County prosecutors have charged the former head of food services at a south suburban school district of engaging in a massive embezzlement scheme in which she allegedly stole more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings and $1.5 million in taxpayer funds over a 19-month period, court documents revealed. Vera...
Chicago Police Seek Suspects in More Than a Dozen Robberies Within 2-Hour Span
Chicago police are looking to identify those responsible for more than a dozen robberies that occurred within a span of just two hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, authorities said. A total of 13 incidents were reported on the city's South and West sides between 11 p.m. Saturday...
Former CPD Officer Avoided $3K in Tickets Through Perjury, Forging Docs: Prosecutors
A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for allegedly getting out of paying dozens of tickets by repeatedly claiming his car had been stolen. Jeffrey Kriv backed up his false claims with fake documents, an investigation by the city’s Office of the Inspector General found. In all, Kriv avoided paying $3,665 in fines to the city, prosecutors said Tuesday.
80-Year-Old Homeowner Shoots Intruder During Home Invasion: Chicago Police
An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said. According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.
