The Fair Tax Act, Explained: What to Know About the Republican Plan for a National Sales Tax, Decentralized IRS

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Biden Touts $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Splurge as He Shuts Down Negotiations on Debt Ceiling
President Joe Biden gave a speech on Monday, highlighting a tunnel project funded by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in 2021. Despite acknowledging the need to curb the nation's debt, which breached the $31.3 trillion debt ceiling on January 19, he refuses to negotiate spending cuts with Republicans.
64% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck — Here's How to Keep Your Budget in Check
As the cost of living surged in 2022, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumped to 64% as of December, according to a recent report. Compared with 2021, 9.3 million more Americans said they are stretched too thin. A few key money moves can keep your budget in...
Illinois' Public Health Emergency for COVID to Lift Later This Spring, Pritzker Announces
Illinois will be joining the federal government in ending public health emergencies related to the coronavirus pandemic later this spring, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday. According to the governor, the state's public health emergency will end on May 11, "aligning the state with the federal government’s decision to end the...
