FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
FOX2now.com
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
Hazelwood East Security Officer receives $500
Each month, FOX 2 gives out the Proud to Serve award to honor the local heroes who protect and serve.
State lawmakers ask St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office about backlog of cases
State representatives zeroed in on the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office Monday, where thousands of cases have yet to be prosecuted.
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
KMOV
St. Louis’ Old Courthouse will undergo major renovations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most iconic buildings will undergo a major renovation to carry important history into the future. Finding hope and strength through the stories of Dred and Harriet Scott, who won their freedom at the “Old Courthouse” downtown after an eleven-year fight.
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis agrees to settle over Stockley protest arrests
Steven Johnson murder trial happening today
Opening statements begin Tuesday, January 31 in the murder trial of Steven Johnson.
Major Case Squad investigating fatal shooting in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Tuesday to investigate a fatal shooting in Berkeley. At 3:46 a.m., dispatchers with the Berkeley Police Department received a 911 call for shots fired on the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue, the Major Case Squad said. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
KMOV
Clydesdale mural that’s overlooked St. Louis for 55 years gets revamped
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
abc17news.com
St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017
Major Case Squad activated after man shot, killed in Berkeley
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide case in Berkeley.
Kait 8
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint
stlouiscnr.com
Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District
ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
KMOV
‘I fought back:’ Belleville car salesman describes armed carjacking, suspects still at large
Florissant man arrested, confessed to multiple thefts across Metro area worth thousands
