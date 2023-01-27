ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

FOX2now.com

East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria

Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting

One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis’ Old Courthouse will undergo major renovations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most iconic buildings will undergo a major renovation to carry important history into the future. Finding hope and strength through the stories of Dred and Harriet Scott, who won their freedom at the “Old Courthouse” downtown after an eleven-year fight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis agrees to settle over Stockley protest arrests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, the City of St. Louis could pay more than $5 million to dozens of people who had their rights violated during 2017 protests in downtown. The city agreed to settle claims of a class action lawsuit filed by 84 people arrested during the protest following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Major Case Squad investigating fatal shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Tuesday to investigate a fatal shooting in Berkeley. At 3:46 a.m., dispatchers with the Berkeley Police Department received a 911 call for shots fired on the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue, the Major Case Squad said. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
BERKELEY, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A suspect wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd...
FLORISSANT, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay a total of nearly $5.2 million for police officers’ actions during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of an officer in the death of a Black man. A class action lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. They were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Under a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city would pay $4.91 million to 84 people. Three others, who filed individual lawsuits, have settled for $85,000 each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kait 8

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District

ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors. According to Officer Adrian Washington, a county police spokesman, the shooting happened Monday just before noon in the 900 block of Raford Court. County...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO

