Northport School Superintendent Leaving at End of 2023

By Pam Robinson
 4 days ago
Northport school superintendent Robert Banzer, announced his retirement Thursday and will be leaving the district by the end of the year.

The Board of Education accepted his retirement letter effective Dec. 31.

Banzer has served as superintendent for eight years. In a letter to the Northport school community, the board said, “The district has made tremendous strides during Mr. Banzer’s tenure including the passage of a $40 million bond to enhance district facilities, the implementation of an integrated co-teaching model to support all students’ learning needs and improvement of our district’s security measures. Additionally, under Mr. Banzer’s leadership, the district has introduced additional courses for students, expanded professional development opportunities for staff, enhanced social-emotional supports for students, and created the PORT Academy, among others. All of these enhancements and opportunities were completed with the district’s mission, vision and core values in mind under his leadership.”

It also noted the controversies that surrounded Northport Middle School and accusations that the school had harmed children and staff because of the presence of chemicals stored in the building and debates over Covid-19 and restrictions imposed on schools to limit the spread of the disease.

Before  becoming superintendent, he held the position of director for Human Resources at Wayne Central School District and served as the Assistant Superintendent for Instruction at Brockport Central School District for six years. Prior to that, he held the positions of middle school principal and assistant high school principal in Brockport, each for three years.  Before becoming an administrator, Mr. Banzer was a classroom teacher for 11 years in two school districts in Maryland and Brockport High School where he primarily taught U.S. History and
Economics.

Mask Policy Foes Disrupt Northport School Board Meeting

Some Parents Push Back to Keep Northport Middle School Open

Northport District to Study Possible Closing of Middle School

Northport to Relocate Middle School Students After Benzene Find

Update: Northport School District Outlines Cost of LIPA Settlement

