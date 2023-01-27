ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering University Names VP of Marketing and Communications

Kettering University in Flint has named Jennifer Umberger as its vice president of marketing and communications.

“I am excited about the talent and experience Jennifer brings to the University,” says Robert McMahan, president of Kettering University. “She has already established a proven track record as a creative and effective marketer and communicator.

“But she also brings us a depth of leadership experience in higher education that will add significantly to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her to transform our marketing and communications strategy and, in doing so, effectively communicate to the world what an amazing and life-changing institution Kettering truly is.”

With more than two decades of marketing and communications experience, Umberger comes to Kettering from Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (formerly Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania), where she served as the associate vice president of marketing and communications and chief marketing and communications officer.

In that role, she oversaw executive communications, enrollment marketing, university marketing and brand management, strategic communications, and media relations, as well as athletic communications and marketing. She also was a strategic lead in partnership with Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

As the university’s chief marketing and communications officer, Umberger will lead the development and implementation of Kettering University’s marketing and communications strategy to promote the institution, increase its visibility and support Kettering’s mission, vision, and pillars of success. She also will oversee all marketing, advertising and communications efforts designed to attract top students, motivate alumni and donors, and recruit high-quality faculty and staff.

“I am inspired by Kettering’s strategic focus, aligning academics, cooperative experiences and co-curricular involvement in a way that uniquely articulates the value of higher education and the return on investment a student can expect,” says Umberger. “It’s a privilege to steward the Kettering University story.”

Umberger earned a bachelor’s degree from Albion College and an MBA from Augsburg University.

