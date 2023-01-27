ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Steve Wilks Did More Than Enough to be 'The Guy' in Carolina

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaEhQ_0kTk2NP800

The Panthers went in a different direction. Was it the right decision?

The NFL does not have a good track record when it comes to hiring minorities to head coaching positions. It's been a problem in the league for a long time and really, since its existence.

There is a large number of minority coaches that are more than deserving of an opportunity, including former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks.

For the second time in his career, an NFL franchise gave up on him after a brief head coaching stint. After just one year with a really bad roster, the Arizona Cardinals fired Wilks. The move made no sense considering the expectation was that they would be in a rebuild and that it would take a couple of years to truly get things going.

This year, Wilks slid into the head coaching role (sort of) and impressed many around the league by turning the Panthers around from a 1-4 team with no hope or sense of direction to competing for a division title in the final two weeks of the season.

Wilks interviewed for the head coaching job twice over the past week or so but the organization went in a different direction, hiring Frank Reich on Thursday.

Don't get me wrong, Reich is a really strong hire and one that I see working out for the Panthers. I don't want to discredit him whatsoever. But at some point, when does Steve Wilks get a real shot?

No, 6-6 isn't "incredible" when you look at it on paper, but when you throw in all of the obstacles that he and this team had to overcome it's hard to fathom playing .500 football over the final 12 games of the season.

Shortly after taking over the team in October, the Panthers traded away WR Robbie Anderson and more importantly, RB Christian McCaffrey. At the same time, then-starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was on the shelf with an ankle injury, forcing P.J. Walker to start a handful of games in his place. Had it not been for injuries to Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral, Walker wouldn't have even made the 53-roster out of training camp.

Carolina also went through three defensive line coaches during the season and lost other members of the coaching staff who followed Matt Rhule to Nebraska.

Steve Wilks had every excuse to not be successful. They could have very easily finished in the bottom two or three in the league but throwing in the towel was never an option for Wilks. The team embraced his mentality and rallied around him playing as if they had something to prove.

I understand wanting to hire an offensive-minded coach because of how poor that side of the ball has been in recent years. But let's not forget that the Panthers set franchise records for total yards (570), rushing yards (321), and rushing yards in a single half (240) in a 37-23 win over Detroit. Let's not forget that Sam Darnold had the best six-game stretch of his career under Wilks' watch. Let's not forget that D'Onta Foreman went from a rarely used back to one of the more successful backs in the league this season. And let's not forget that Terrace Marshall Jr. finally began to become a factor at wide receiver.

What is hard to really understand is how you can go against the locker room and what the players want. And how you can go against the guy that breathed life back into the Panthers' fan base and Bank of America Stadium. Wilks instilled the culture needed to win in Carolina on the fly and darn near won a division title. Just imagine what he could have done with an offseason to handpick his coaching staff and his roster, and mold the team to the way he wants it.

This wasn't just any ordinary job for Steve. This meant more to him being from Charlotte and having been in the organization once before.

I'll leave you with my question for those who are completely against Wilks being a head coach. And that is, what did you expect him to do with this team?

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sacramento

Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey did it all for a 49ers team forced into playing its 4th-string QB

For a time during Sunday afternoon’s NFC title game, the San Francisco 49ers looked dead in the water. After the journeyman underdog story in Brock Purdy would fumble the ball early (and get injured in the process) — drawing comparisons to a “new Tom Brady” — it seemed like the Philadelphia Eagles would be unopposed in notching a berth in Super Bowl 57.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10 million, claiming that the state of the NRG... The post Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
FOX8 News

Basketball greats pay last respects to former Hornets coach Paul Silas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Charlotte Hornets and Bobcats coach Paul Silas often told his friends, “If I ever get into a fight with a bear, save the bear.” Remembering Paul Silas: ‘You just knew he had your back’ “You better help that bear for sure,” smiled former Bobcats/Hornets guard Kemba Walker. {Silas} […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy