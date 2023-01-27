ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

CHP holds 2nd supply airlift for Big Sur residents cut off by Highway 1 slides

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9N8A_0kTk26U200

Categorizing and contextualizing the recent series series of storms 06:10

MONTEREY COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol was lifting supplies by helicopter Friday to residents affected by closures on state Highway 1 due to major slides near the Big Sur coast, Monterey County officials said.

The transport left around 8:30 a.m. and items were expected to be delivered to the Sand Dollar Day Use Area between noon and 2 p.m.

On Thursday afternoon, supplies of bottled water and ready-made meals were successfully delivered to the Sand Dollar Day Use Area. The Friday airlift planned to deliver more groceries, medication, pet food and other essential items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yjc0_0kTk26U200
Bottled water and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) are dropped at the Sand Dollar Day Use area in Monterey County, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2023. The supplies are for Big Sur residents isolated by the Highway 1 road closure zones. County of Monterey via Bay City News

Highway repairs are underway but it will take approximately four weeks before the road reopens, Caltrans said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain to receive $367 million to finish electrification efforts

SACRAMENTO - Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system.The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024 and will strengthen the agency's financial outlook, a spokesperson for Caltrain said. The funding will come from California's Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) Cycle 6 Existing Project Reserve, delaying a possible "fiscal cliff" which the agency had been projected to hit in July.Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New area code, 369, goes into effect for areas with 707 numbers

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area as well as Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity counties elsewhere in California, CPUC officials said.The change is necessary because the available prefixes for numbers in the 707 area code are expected to be depleted by December of this year, according to the CPUC, which approved the overlay last June.Existing phone numbers and prices of calls will not change, and people can still call three-digit numbers like 911, 988, 211 and 311.More details about the change can be found at the CPUC website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Well-Known Mountain Lion P-81 Killed on California Highway: REPORT

“We are saddened to share the news that mountain lion P-81 was likely killed by a vehicle strike,” the National Park Service (NPS) confirmed over the weekend. On Sunday, January 22, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials collected P-81’s body on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road. Both busy roadways cut through the the western Santa Monica Mountains, which are crucial habitat for California cougars. P-81, too, was critical to both CDFW and NPS’ understanding of the species in this area. But his life was cut short by a vehicle strike that left him dead in the middle of the highway. P-81 was around 4-years-old when he died.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
GOSHEN, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travel2next.com

20 Waterfalls in California

California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Search for missing diver off Monterey County coast suspended

MONTEREY -- Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell Beach near Monterey on Saturday.Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but the fourth person was unable to get out of the water about 125 miles south of San Francisco, the statement said.A search involving Coast Guard and U.S. Navy helicopter crews covered 147 square miles with no sign of the diver and was suspended Sunday afternoon pending any further information, the Coast Guard said in a statement.Winds in the area hit 34 mph and waves topped eight feet on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
EUREKA, CA
Outsider.com

Death of Famous Mountain Lions P-22 and P-81 Drive ‘Wild Kingdom’s Latest Episode Into ‘Must-Watch’ Territory (EXCLUSIVE)

“This mountain lion episode is very timely,” Peter Gros, host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom begins. “As you’re probably aware, P-22 has died.”. P-22, one of California’s most beloved and recognized wild animals, “lived for over 10 years in Griffith park in the Los Angeles area,” the celebrated host cites during our exclusive chat. “Which is pretty incredible considering Griffith is near such a large population base. He was able to avoid people and share that habitat for such a long time.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

​Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians

California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy