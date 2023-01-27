Read full article on original website
Related
Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere
The actress and model hit the red carpet premiere of Pamela, a love story in a red Naeem Khan gown that harkened back to her famous '90s TV character C.J. Parker Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks. On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker. The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with...
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares an Outfit Highlight Reel — and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Makes a Cameo
The Goop founder is showing off some of her most recent #OOTDs and a peek inside a shopping moment with 18-year-old daughter Apple Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing her fits to the fans. The Oscar winner and Goop entrepreneur shared an inside look at her chic day-to-day wardrobe, which included a gray slouchy suit she wore during a Bergdorfs shopping trip with look-alike daughter, Apple Martin. In an Instagram carousel posted Monday, Jan. 30, Paltrow posted a collection of throwback #OOTDs (outfits of the day) featuring a cameo...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony
Nick Jonas was supported by his family — wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti, 12 months, at the special event Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have officially introduced their little girl to the world on a very special occasion. The Quantico star, 40, sat in the row behind the musician on Monday, celebrating as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Perched on her lap was daughter Malti Marie, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month. The infant was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, also attended the...
Joe Jonas Sends Message to Daughters at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony: 'Daddy Loves You'
Joe Jonas celebrated wife Sophie Turner, who was in the audience, and sent a special message to his two daughters, who weren't in attendance Joe Jonas made sure to shout out his family as he celebrated a special milestone in his career. On Monday, Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were honored with a Jonas Brothers star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by loved ones and fans. Wife Sophie Turner looked proud of her husband, who shouted out the Game of Thrones alum and their two children during his...
Pamela Anderson Names Hugh Hefner as Someone Who Treated Her with Complete Respect in Her Life
After Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017, Pamela Anderson paid tribute to him and said he "taught me everything important about freedom and respect" Pamela Anderson felt total respect from Hugh Hefner. The model/actress was asked at one point in her interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times "if anyone has ever treated her with complete and utter respect" over the course of her life and career. After thinking a moment, she replied, "Hugh Hefner." Anderson, who was 22 when she first posed on the cover of Playboy...
Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her
The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She and Boyfriend RAC Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin looked ahead to her parenting journey during her appearance on the Girlboss podcast Ireland Baldwin is sharing the inspiration behind her baby girl's name. The mom-to-be, 27, appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she chatted about what she's looking forward to about being a parent. "What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," Baldwin shared. "What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human...
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Watch Jonas Brothers Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Pretty Cool'
Danielle Jonas sat with daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8, as they watched their dad accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Jonas Brothers Kevin Jonas was joined by his little girls for a very exciting day in his career. The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special ceremony on Monday, during which each of the three musicians took time to pay tribute to those closest to them. In his speech, Kevin, 35, shouted out his two daughters,...
Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'
Pamela Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson is sharing her love for her sons on an emotional evening. Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress, 55, gave a sweet shoutout to her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom. "Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she began...
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time. The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter. "We always knew we wanted a second one....
People
392K+
Followers
67K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0