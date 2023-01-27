PHOTO GALLERY: RCS Lady Warriors advance with 69-13 win

The RCS Warriors advanced to the TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament finals, rolling to a 69-13 win over the North Greene Lady Huskies on Monday night at Cherokee High School.

The game was never in doubt, with the Lady Warriors leading 22-2 after the first quarter. The Lady Huskies got on the scoreboard with two minutes remaining in the period with a pair of free throws. The RCS lead grew to 41-6 at halftime, and the Lady Huskies still had not scored from the field.

The Lady Huskies got their first field goal at the 4:33 mark of the third quarter. Kennedy Malone and Hannah Brooks had three points each for North Greene.

Kenady Deal led the Lady Warriors with 24 points, including 9-of-9 from the free throw line. Rylee Sivert had 13 points, and Brooke Nelson and Addie Lawson each added 10.

The win moved the No. 2-seeded Lady Warriors into the championship game against the No. 1-seeded Newport Grammar School Warriors on Wednesday night. All four girls’ semifinal teams advance to the Class A Section 1 Tournament, Jan. 28 through Feb. 4, at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.