ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

PHOTO GALLERY: RCS Lady Warriors advance with 69-13 win

By By RANDY BALL
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOdyD_0kTk1Bqd00

The RCS Warriors advanced to the TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament finals, rolling to a 69-13 win over the North Greene Lady Huskies on Monday night at Cherokee High School.

The game was never in doubt, with the Lady Warriors leading 22-2 after the first quarter. The Lady Huskies got on the scoreboard with two minutes remaining in the period with a pair of free throws. The RCS lead grew to 41-6 at halftime, and the Lady Huskies still had not scored from the field.

The Lady Huskies got their first field goal at the 4:33 mark of the third quarter. Kennedy Malone and Hannah Brooks had three points each for North Greene.

Kenady Deal led the Lady Warriors with 24 points, including 9-of-9 from the free throw line. Rylee Sivert had 13 points, and Brooke Nelson and Addie Lawson each added 10.

The win moved the No. 2-seeded Lady Warriors into the championship game against the No. 1-seeded Newport Grammar School Warriors on Wednesday night. All four girls’ semifinal teams advance to the Class A Section 1 Tournament, Jan. 28 through Feb. 4, at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

Bulls Gap survives OT battle to advance

KINGSPORT — Bulls Gap struggled to find its stride Saturday afternoon in its opening round game against Hampton in the TMSAA Class A Section 1 Tournament at John Sevier Middle School. But Coach Chris Hughes’ Bulldogs did what they had to do to pull out a hard-fought 41-38 overtime win to advance to the quarterfinal round. “It’s survive and advance at this point,” Hughes said. “We didn’t play our best basketball. We didn’t shoot great today. We’re not very big, so we have to play...
KINGSPORT, TN
The Rogersville Review

Clinch rallies to beat J. Frank White for first time in decade

HARROGATE — The Clinch Wildcats rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit Friday night to beat J. Frank White Academy for the first time in a decade. Four Wildcats reached double figures, and Clinch outscored J. Frank White 41-28 in the second half to secure the 57-56 win. With 30 seconds left in the game, Clinch ran its play and got an open shot. It didn’t fall, but Logan McPeek got the offensive rebound, went back up to score and drew the foul. McPeek’s free throw...
EIDSON, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy