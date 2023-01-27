Four D-backs Prospects Ranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100

Three position players and a pitcher represent the Diamondbacks organization in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.

Last night, MLB Pipeline released their Top 100 Prospects for the 2023 season. Four Diamondbacks prospects made the list. These are the four prospects and where they rank on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll (No. 2) Infielder Jordan Lawlar (No. 11) Outfielder Druw Jones (No. 15) Right-Handed Pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (No. 59)

It comes as no surprise, as those were also my top four prospects in the organization. Carroll is considered the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year in 2023, with 66% of front offices executives surveyed by MLB Pipeline predicted the D-backs top prospect to win the award . Pfaadt and Lawlar will also likely see big league action in 2023, the main question will be how long they're on the roster. Jones is years away, with this upcoming season playing a big part in how long he will take to reach the big leagues.

All four prospects also ranked in Baseball America's Top 100 , allowing them to qualify for the Prospect Promotion Incentive section of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. The PPI was designed to prevent teams from stashing their top prospects in the minor leagues to manipulate an extra year of control, especially in the wake of the Kris Bryant situation. This will be the first season in which this section of the CBA will impact the Diamondbacks, with Carroll and Pfaadt competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster.