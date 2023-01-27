ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

You can jump into this freezing West Virginia lake for charity

By Annalise Murphy
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsAq2_0kTjzy3Y00

OHIO COUNTY, W. VA. (WTRF) — Looking for something fun to do in Wheeling this weekend that supports a good cause? Well, you are in luck!

Oglebay is kicking off their 4 th Annual Winterfest with the Polar Plunge – where nearly 100 people are expected to brave the cold and jump into Schenk Lake.

Panhandle Cleaning’s Bob Heldreth says he and the whole Panhandle team are truly “Freezin’ for a Reason” as the event’s sponsor.

Polar Plunge is tomorrow, Saturday, January 28 with registration starting at 11 a.m. and plunging starting at 1 p.m. There will also be a costume contest at 12:30 p.m. along with concession stands, live music and ice sculpting on the dock.

All proceeds raised will benefit Special Olympics West Virginia .
The organization provides year-round sports training and competition for nearly 4000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Whether you want to jump into the freezing cold lake alone or with a team, you must raise at least 50 dollars to participate.

“So, Panhandle’s goal is to make the plungers as comfortable as possible. When you get out of the water you go over to our 550, 000 BTU heater and warm up, and then right up the path to our command center where there’s dry, warm changing rooms where you can get into dry clothes and get right back out to the festivities here at Oglebay. But first… you got to make the plunge.”

Bob Heldreth | Vice President of Marketing, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

After explaining Panhandle’s part in the event, he had some fun of his own by jumping into the cold lake himself. He said it was “cold” but “not that cold.”

If you do not want to dive into freezing cold water, but you still want to donate, you can!

Online donations can be made by visiting Special Olympics West Virginia Polar Plunge website here .

Special Olympics West Virginia say donations help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives and feel included in their communities.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

