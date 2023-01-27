ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, GA

Georgia home daycare owner arrested for assaulting children

By Joey Gill
 4 days ago

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Georgia woman is behind bars for the assault of five different children in her care at a home daycare center.

According to investigators, 63-year-old Goldia Marie Lipsky is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony cruelty to children in the first degree, and five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree.

The victims ranged in age from 8 months to three years old. An anonymous tip was given to investigators on Wednesday about an incident that occurred earlier this month and the investigation began.

Video evidence clearly showed the assaults taking place on Thursday, Jan. 12. Investigators then executed warrants on Lipsky’s Reach for the Sky Academy home daycare in Hiram.

She was arrested without incident and is being held on no bond in the Paulding County Jail.

