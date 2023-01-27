Diabetes is a demanding disease. And while it can be difficult for an adult to manage, parents of children with diabetes experience an even more daunting task. The typical age of diabetes onset ranges from 4 years old to 14 years old. Early signs that may suggest a child has diabetes include excessive thirst and urination. Parents may notice their child drinking more water during the day, drinking water and using the restroom overnight, and even bedwetting in previously toilet-trained children. Clinicians may notice weight loss, a history of excessive thirst and urination and yeast infections in young girls. If you have noticed any of these symptoms in your child or adolescent, contact their pediatrician.

1 DAY AGO