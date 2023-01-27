Read full article on original website
Does your child need an in-person or telehealth appointment?
When your child is sick, sometimes you just want to wave a magic wand and make it all go away. The idea of dragging a sick child to the doctor’s office, especially when you have other kids, may seem overwhelming and time-consuming. Yet you know your child may need more treatment than you can provide yourself at home.
Managing diabetes in children and adolescents
Diabetes is a demanding disease. And while it can be difficult for an adult to manage, parents of children with diabetes experience an even more daunting task. The typical age of diabetes onset ranges from 4 years old to 14 years old. Early signs that may suggest a child has diabetes include excessive thirst and urination. Parents may notice their child drinking more water during the day, drinking water and using the restroom overnight, and even bedwetting in previously toilet-trained children. Clinicians may notice weight loss, a history of excessive thirst and urination and yeast infections in young girls. If you have noticed any of these symptoms in your child or adolescent, contact their pediatrician.
