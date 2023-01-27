Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 39
Rhea Ripley has centered in on an opponent for WrestleMania. After winning women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, Rhea Ripley has already made her WrestleMania 39 challenge. On the January 30 edition of WWE Raw, Ripley got straight to the point and challenged Charlotte to a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at the show of shows.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
AEW Dynamite Backstage News And Producers For January 18
- Kushida vs. Darby Allin: Sonjay Dutt. - Several talent were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe tribute show. - Summer Rae was backstage at AEW Dynamite. - This show happened largely as planned, despite the tragedy of Jay Briscoe's passing. - We were told that "Tony...
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
MLW Mainstay Myron Reed Now A Free Agent
Fightful Select has learned that 26-year old Myron Reed is now a free agent. We're told he was released on January 14. It was claimed the parting was mutual and amicable. Reed has been in MLW since 2018 and was a part of Injustice before becoming MLW World Middleweight Champion. He lost that title in September 2022.
The Dark Order Spill Secrets, Cody Rhodes Set For Logan Paul Podcast, New Nia Jax Shirt | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 29, 2023:. - The Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, January...
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Those That've Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Cracking Her Up Mid-Match
Aubrey Edwards talks Nyla Rose getting her to laugh in the middle of a match, the multiple hats she wears in All Elite Wrestling, and the people that have helped her along the way. While Aubrey Edwards is primarily known as a referee, her referee duties are not the only...
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers
Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
Roxanne Perez Praises Bayley For Taking Her Under Her Wing
Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and is looked at by many to be the future of women's wrestling. Perez is labeled a "prodigy" by fans and peers as she's picked up the sport at a young age and has already had more success than many long-time veterans in wrestling.
Bob The Drag Queen Recalls Crying After Mick Foley Retired, Compares Goldust To Prince
Bob The Drag Queen is the season eight winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and is one of the most recognizable names in the drag community. Along with being the top queen on "RuPaul's Drag Race," Bob has starred in the HBO series "We're Here" and appeared on various TV shows and movies.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30): ROH World Championship Match, Athena In Action, More
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 30. Matches were taped on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30) Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated...
Tony Khan Explains How He Changed His Booking Layout To Help Stories And Organization
Tony Khan keeps a busy schedule with running AEW and ROH while also contributing to Fulham FC and the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a man wearing many hats, Khan keeps everything in check by staying organized. Khan has said many times since the start of AEW that he has been booking...
