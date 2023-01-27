ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Fightful

Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash

The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Backstage News And Producers For January 18

- Kushida vs. Darby Allin: Sonjay Dutt. - Several talent were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe tribute show. - Summer Rae was backstage at AEW Dynamite. - This show happened largely as planned, despite the tragedy of Jay Briscoe's passing. - We were told that "Tony...
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

MLW Mainstay Myron Reed Now A Free Agent

Fightful Select has learned that 26-year old Myron Reed is now a free agent. We're told he was released on January 14. It was claimed the parting was mutual and amicable. Reed has been in MLW since 2018 and was a part of Injustice before becoming MLW World Middleweight Champion. He lost that title in September 2022.
Fightful

Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers

Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
Fightful

Roxanne Perez Praises Bayley For Taking Her Under Her Wing

Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and is looked at by many to be the future of women's wrestling. Perez is labeled a "prodigy" by fans and peers as she's picked up the sport at a young age and has already had more success than many long-time veterans in wrestling.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy