The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO