Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Clay County holding public Land Development Code workshopsLauren FoxClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenanceZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Career fair geared toward Clay County high school seniors scheduled for Feb. 16Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Two Florida Teens Charged In “Brutal” Execution-Style Double Murder
Two Florida teenagers have been arrested in an “execution style” double murder carried out in a rural North Florida home on July 30, 2022. One of the teens was just 15 at the time of the “brutal” killings, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Curtis
WCJB
Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville
WCJB
Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday. James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported. Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
wuft.org
Williston businessman sentenced to prison for defrauding federal government
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced to prison for tax evasion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville company CEO has been sentenced to prison after attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 32 months in jail on Monday, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.
Action News Jax
‘We need some answers’: 7 years have passed since Jerry Brown’s unsolved murder
The fight for justice continues for the family of a local gospel singer who was shot and killed in 2016.
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
News4Jax.com
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
WCJB
Levy County businessman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding $8M in SBA COVID loans
WCJB
Man who threatened neighbors arrested following high speed car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fred Awbrey lives in NE Gainesville, across the street from James Davis, who was arrested Sunday after leading police on a high speed car chase. Awbrey said he had never met Davis before last Friday, when he had an interesting encounter with him. “My visiting nurse...
Action News Jax
Students accused of sending racist messages, threats expelled from Bishop Snyder High School
A Jacksonville family is outraged and speaking out after their son allegedly received racist messages and threats from fellow students at Bishop John Snyder High School in westside Jacksonville.
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
WCJB
North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash
FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Action News Jax
Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond. Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
