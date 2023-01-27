ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday. James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Williston businessman sentenced to prison for defrauding federal government

The CEO of Williston-based Airsign Airship Group was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for defrauding the federal government of about $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, Florida, was sentenced to five and a half years in...
WILLISTON, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
nwestiowa.com

Two Florida men arrested for marijuana

INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
INWOOD, IA
Action News Jax

Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond. Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy