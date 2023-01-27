Read full article on original website
Ian Ritter
4d ago
*arrested for armed carjacking and battery of elderly woman. -fixed it for you
Reply(3)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
Victim in recent carjacking speaking out
A woman was trying to give four teenagers a ride home last Thursday morning. Once she got to an apartment complex, they beat her and stole her car.
YAHOO!
Man stabbed at Motel 6 on North Monroe, Tallahassee police investigating
A man was stabbed early Monday morning at the Motel 6 on North Monroe Street, police say. Tallahassee Police Department officers called to the motel, 2738 North Monroe Street, at 4:39 a.m. found a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds in his "upper back," police wrote in an incident synopsis. The...
WCTV
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a trespassing complaint ended in the pursuit and arrest of two people, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at a Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller told officials that...
TPD investigating Motel 6 stabbing incident
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday morning at Motel 6.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 30, 2023
Colby Wilson, 36, Alford, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Toole, 29, Alford, Florida: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Davis Alday, 41, Chipley, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
WCTV
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
Update: Man wanted in Cairo traffic stop incident now in custody
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified 24-year-old Raymond Brown as the wanted suspect that fled from officers during a traffic stop in Cairo on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WCTV
Tallahassee man expected to enter a plea in brutal double murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a brutal double murder is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced later today. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried...
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
ecbpublishing.com
Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational
The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
WCTV
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video. A new surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a video that went viral of a woman being pulled by her hair at Gordos on Pensacola Street. Updated: 6 hours ago. Wednesday a woman told...
WCTV
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a video that went viral of a woman being pulled by her hair at Gordos on Pensacola Street. WCTV reached out to the owner of Gordos before airing the original story on Friday. While he did not want to go on camera, he issued the following statement:
Tallahassee Police Department officers cleared in West Pensacola Street shooting
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were were involved in a shooting that injured a man on West Pensacola Street in October 2022, were cleared by a grand jury in Leon County.
wdhn.com
One child is dead and three others seriously injured after car collides with a tree
A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree. According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the right, into a northwestern direction.
thefamuanonline.com
Few know about FAMU’s new parking area
Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
WALB 10
Pelham march calls for an end to gun violence
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - More and more people are losing their lives to gun violence. That has warranted more community groups to take action against the growing violence. Thomasville advocates partnered with Pelham residents to help organize a march on Saturday morning. The march was organized in response to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 10.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 30
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.”
WCTV
Kearney Center opens doors to community for day services
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Kearney Center has opened its day services program to visitors on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to a press release from the organization. This would mean any adult seeking assistance that does not reside in the center would have full access to...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD. On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a...
Comments / 14